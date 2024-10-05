Wi-Fiber Partners With Tristate Wi-fi, Boosting Internet Speed and Reliability in the Tristate Area

Connecting Communities: Chris Kilbourn and George Simon join forces as Wi-Fiber partners with Tristate Wifi to bring next-generation connectivity to the Tristate region.

Introducing 'Tristate Wi-Fi by Wi-Fiber': A New Era of Connectivity in the Tristate Area

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wi-Fiber of Arizona is proud to partner with Tristate Wi-Fi , a leading service provider in the Tristate area. As part of this partnership, Tristate Wi-Fi will now be known as "Tristate Wi-Fi by Wi-Fiber." This collaboration will significantly upgrade the region's internet service, including introducing fiber infrastructure to improve speeds and reliability for residents and businesses.Chris Kilbourn, Wi-Fiber's Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "This is a great opportunity to upgrade the internet experience for our customers in the Tristate area while preserving the personal touch and local experience that define us."Wi-Fiber is committed to a seamless transition with no disruptions to current services. All existing agreements, speeds and effective plan pricing will remain unchanged, and customers can look forward to future improvements such as increased speeds and expanded 24/7 customer support."We're excited to welcome Tristate Wi-Fi customers to the Wi-Fiber family," Kilbourn added. We look forward to building strong relationships with our new customers and Tristate communities while continuing to deliver the high-quality internet service they deserve."For more information about the partnership, contact Tristate Wi-Fi’s support team at info@tristatewifi.com or (928) 763-3446.About Wi-Fiber of Arizona, LLCWi-Fiber of Arizona is an internet service provider offering local support, with technicians and customer service staff based in the Tristate area. Customers enjoy the freedom of no annual contracts, paying month-to-month with no long-term commitments. Wi-Fiber provides unlimited data without throttling and ensures transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.