Tuesday, September 17, 2024

AUGUSTA — As Election Day nears on Nov. 5, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is reminding all Maine voters of a non-partisan resource that can help them make informed decisions at the polls: the 2024 Maine Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election.

The guide, prepared by the Department of the Secretary of State in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Maine State Treasurer and Office of Fiscal and Program Review, is an unbiased and non-partisan review of the issues that voters will consider at the polls this November. A copy of the guide is attached, and it is available on the Secretary of State’s website at www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html. Copies of the guide are also printed and distributed to municipal offices and public libraries throughout the state.

“There are several interesting questions that voters are being asked to weigh in on this fall,” said Secretary Bellows. “This neutral, nonpartisan guide helps voters make informed decisions about how they want to vote on each referendum question on their ballot. I encourage everyone to check it out now, so that they’re ready to vote in the coming weeks!”

The Citizen’s Guide provides detailed information about each referendum question on the November ballot. Voters can see the legislation behind this year’s ballot issues, as well as analysis of the intent and content of each question. Election law also allows for citizen advocacy statements to be published supporting or opposing questions, though none were submitted on any of this year’s referendum questions.

Voters will decide on one citizen initiative, three bond issues, and one other legislatively proposed referendum question on the Nov. 5 ballot:

QUESTION 1: An Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures, Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to political action committees that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?

QUESTION 2: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue for Research and Development and Commercialization, Do you favor a bond issue of $25,000,000 to provide funds, to be awarded through a competitive process and to leverage matching private and federal funds on at least a one-to-one basis, for research and development and commercialization for Maine-based public and private institutions in support of technological innovation in the targeted sectors of life sciences and biomedical technology, environmental and renewable energy technology, information technology, advanced technologies for forestry and agriculture, aquaculture and marine technology, composites and advanced materials and precision manufacturing?

QUESTION 3: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Restore Historic Community Buildings, Do you favor a $10,000,000 bond issue to restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations, with funds being issued contingent on a 25% local match requirement from either private or nonprofit sources?

QUESTION 4: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Promote the Design, Development and Maintenance of Trails for Outdoor Recreation and Active Transportation, Do you favor a $30,000,000 bond issue to invest in the design, development and maintenance for nonmotorized, motorized and multi-use trails statewide, to be matched by at least $3,000,000 in private and public contributions?

QUESTION 5: An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag, Do you favor making the former state flag, replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State?

Ballot questions for citizen initiated bills are written by the Secretary in accordance with a process set forth in state law, which includes a public comment period. Please see this press release for information about the final wording of that question. Ballot questions for bond issues and other legislatively proposed referenda are drafted through the legislative process and included in the bill’s text (in the order they will appear on the ballot): L.D. 416, L.D. 912, L.D. 1156 and L.D. 86.

Voters are encouraged to use the Citizen’s Guide to educate themselves about each question before casting a ballot. More information about upcoming elections is available at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html. More information about citizen initiatives is available at https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/citizens/index.html.

