Ole Miss Athletics Collaborates with High Level Experiences HLX

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a forward thinking move, Ole Miss Athletics has partnered with High Level Experiences ( HLX ) to give all student-athletes the opportunity to build and monetize their personal brands and connect with fans.For college athletes, the spotlight often shines brightest on the ones with lucrative NIL deals and a team of agents at their side. What about the hundreds of student-athletes who grind day in and day out without the fanfare or the financial windfalls?“These athletes have a 4 to 5 year window to create a brand that can last them a lifetime,” said Sam Green, Chief Marketing Officer at HLX. “HLX gives them the tools to do it in a way that fits their busy lives and will follow them long after their playing days are over.”This unique platform allows student athletes to quickly build personal websites, sell merchandise and services, generate income through sponsors, and host gaming tournaments where they compete against fans.“We have prided ourselves on being forward-thinking in regards to NIL, and this partnership is another example of positioning Ole Miss as an industry leader in that space,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics. “One of our top priorities is providing our student-athletes with the tools necessary to advance their personal brand in a meaningful way, and we believe HLX can be an empowering resource for all of the young men and women who wear the Red and Blue.”Brooke Hubbert, professional gamer (P11nk) and Chief Innovations Officer at HLX, emphasized the platform’s simplicity: “Our frictionless experience lets athletes connect with their fans in real-time, without the hassle of complex setups. It's fun, easy, and it opens doors for athletes who never thought they could profit from their passions.”“Our passion is helping student-athletes unlock their full potential,” said Chris Kellum, CEO of HLX. “We’re proud to partner with Ole Miss and provide these student-athletes with resources to help develop their personal brand, engage with fans through gaming and fuel their success off the field.”This partnership isn’t just about NIL—it’s about empowerment. Ole Miss is taking a stand, recognizing the hard work of every student-athlete and providing them with the tools to create something that lasts well beyond their college years.

