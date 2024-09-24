Nat'l Black Church Initiative Lends Support for the HHS M.O.M Tour to Improve Maternal Health in African American Women

Rev Anthony Evans

NBCI is proud and excited to work and lean its 150,000 churches to the M.O.M.S, campaign. African American women are dying and it is good to see that our government is trying to do something about it.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African With a deep commitment to its mission, NBCI, a coalition of 150,000 African American churches and 27.7 million members, offers its unwavering support to the HHS M.O.M.S (Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers) Tour program objectives.The M.O.M.S. Tour aims to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly among African American and American Indian/Alaska Native women, in communities with high maternal mortality and morbidity rates.President of the National Black Church Initiative, the Rev. Anthony Evans, says, “NBCI is proud and excited to work and lean its 150,000 churches to the M.O.M.S. campaign. African American women are dying, and it is good to see that our government is trying to do something about it. NBCI will be sending to the State a comprehensive proposal that has the highest maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the coming month. If it is accepted and fully funded, we can cut that rate in half in three years."Furthermore, the M.O.M.S program engages in meaningful discussions, teaching pregnant and postpartum women how to advocate for themselves in healthcare settings. It brings together mental health professionals, birth workers, medical professionals, and community members to provide resources and support for pregnant and postpartum women, including those at risk. In addition to resources for babies, we will also have dedicated resources for dads and children, provide access to educational information, essential health-related services such as health insurance and mental health providers, and the opportunity to connect to doulas and midwives.NBCI is proud to congratulate the M.O.M.S. program on its remarkable success to date. The impact it has made is truly inspiring. NBCI support and churches will triple these numbers below to have a great impact. The M.O.M.S. Tour pilot launched in 2023, making 11 stops where we:• Served/connected over 5,000 women, over 300 men, plus children to services and resources.• Connected over 1,700 to mental health services.• Connected over 500 to health care coverage.• Connected over 800 to doula and midwifery services.• Certified over 100 AA women as doulas, increasing the doula workforce.• Vaccinated pregnant and postpartum women and children.• And more…ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.