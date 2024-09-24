Tune in to these two special edition ‘Hook and Bulletin’ podcast episodes just in time for hunting season

As we dive headlong into the fall big game hunting season and CWD Awareness Week, we’ve cooked up not one, but two bonus episodes of the Hook and Bulletin podcast to get you ready for your hunt.

Ep. 27 - 2024 Deer and Elk Hunting Outlook

Episode 27 boils down the 2024 Deer and Elk Hunting Outlook into bite-sized segments so you can just hit ‘Play’ and listen. For those still hungry for the full 6,000-plus word outlook, it’s available here on our website and includes hunter harvest graphs and regional forecasts.

Ep. 28 - CWD in Idaho with Rick Ward and Stacey Dauwalter

Episode 28 features a sit-down, long-form conversation with a couple of Fish and Game’s CWD experts: Rick Ward (State Wildlife Manager) and Stacey Dauwalter (Wildlife Health Program Coordinator and Forensic Lab Manager). Ward and Dauwalter are joined by Information Supervisor Roger Phillips and Hook and Bulletin host Connor Jay Liess to talk all things CWD and answer hunters' questions.

Both episodes, in addition to all Hook and Bulletin podcast episodes, are available on all major streaming platforms (including Apple Podcasts and Spotify), as well as on Idaho Fish and Game’s YouTube channel.

Normally, Idaho Fish and Game’s weekly Hook and Bulletin podcast focuses on the previous weeks’ hunting, fishing, trapping, and conservation stories from around the Gem State. If you’d like to stay abreast and listen to Idaho Fish and Game’s stories and news updates from the office or from hunting camp, subscribe to the Hook and Bulletin podcast on your favorite podcast app.