Supreme Court to conduct special evening session November 12 in Louisburg

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session November 12 in Louisburg as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary.



The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Louisburg High School, 202 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg.



The public is invited to attend the special session to observe the court as it hears oral argument in one case. After oral argument, the justices will greet the public in an informal reception.



"Special sessions give Kansans an up-close look at how the judicial branch works," Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. "Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps taken to make sure court proceedings are fair and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law.”



Luckert said people generally understand the trial process because they may have been in a local courtroom as a juror or witness, or they may know someone who has been in court. But fewer people have seen an appellate court in action.



"Bringing arguments to communities throughout Kansas gives everyone the opportunity to learn how the Kansas Supreme Court decides cases," she said. "People who come to watch and meet us afterward tell us they gained a better understanding of the Kansas judicial system and its constitutional responsibility to fairly and impartially resolve disputes."



Louisburg will be the 24th community the court will visit since it began the outreach program 13 years ago.



In 2011, the Supreme Court began conducting special sessions outside its Topeka courtroom. That year, it marked the state's 150th anniversary by convening in the historic Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Statehouse.



Since 2011, the court has conducted special sessions in Colby, Concordia, Dodge City, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Greensburg, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Lansing, Manhattan, Overland Park, Parsons, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, Wichita, and Winfield.



Learn more about the court's visit to Louisburg at www.kscourts.org/travel-docket.