Moblico and OneRail Join Forces to Transform Last Mile Delivery

Moblico and OneRail partner to enhance last-mile fulfillment, boosting efficiency and customer satisfaction with real-time delivery tracking and updates.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moblico , an innovative leader in mobile engagement solutions for wholesale distributors, and OneRail , a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration transforms the way distributors manage last mile delivery, providing a seamless, reliable, and fast delivery experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.The integration embeds OneRail’s real-time delivery orchestration and tracking capabilities directly within Moblico’s custom-branded mobile apps, offering end-to-end visibility of deliveries. Whether using internal fleets or OneRail's extensive network of 12M drivers, distributors can provide a unified customer experience with real-time updates and notifications, seamlessly integrated into the Moblico’s mobile engagement platform.“We are excited to partner with OneRail to bring unparalleled innovative last-mile delivery capabilities directly into the hands of our clients and their customers,” says Moblico Co-Founder and CEO, Pierre Barbeau. “By integrating OneRail’s powerful delivery orchestration into Moblico’s mobile engagement platform, we’re enabling distributors to offer a seamless, reliable, and efficient delivery experience that drives customer satisfaction and builds loyalty. This partnership marks a significant step forward in how we empower distributors to connect and engage with their customers in real-time, ensuring that every delivery interaction is timely, transparent, and impactful.”The combined power of Moblico's advanced mobile messaging and OneRail's OmniPointplatform data ensures effective communication throughout the delivery process through SMS, push notifications, and in-app messaging This direct line of communication not only keeps customers informed but also strengthens their overall experience. Additionally, OneRail’s delivery orchestration platform enhances fleet management efficiency, improving delivery reliability and enabling distributors to scale their last mile deliveries with flexible capacity options.“We are committed to helping our customers transform their fulfillment operations for greater efficiencies and improving their customers' experience,” said OneRail Chief Growth Officer Brian Divelbiss. “Partnering with Moblico will enable a seamless customer experience that gives distributors a competitive advantage and helps them reach their growth goals.”About OneRailOneRail is a leading last mile fulfillment solution providing dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With its recent acquisition of the inventory and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solution Orderbot, OneRail is poised to revolutionize omnichannel fulfillment, leveraging its real-time connected network of 12 million drivers and a best-in-class API that matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. OneRail debuted at No. 24 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, was named for the third year in a row to the FreightTech 100, was honored as one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, was listed on Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Best Startup Employers, was named to the Inc. 5000 two years in a row and was most recently selected as Last Mile Company of the Year for the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.ContactJulia GroveSenior Director of Marketing, OneRailjulia.grove@onerail.ioAbout MoblicoMoblico is an innovative mobile engagement solutions provider passionate about helping wholesale distributors thrive in an increasingly digital world. We focus on improving the customer experience by delivering practical, easy-to-use solutions that simplify operations, engage customers, and support growth. From intuitive unified messaging and branded mobile apps to smart, AI-driven automation, our solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of distributors, helping them stay ahead in a competitive industry. Since 2010, Moblico’s platform has served over 1.5 billion engagements for leading wholesale distributors in the US, Canada, and LATAM. Learn more about how we can help at moblico.com.Contact

