Tenneco Introduces Jurid® 870, the Next Generation High-Duty Disc Brake Pad for Regional Trains

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco today introduced a next generation, environmentally friendly organic disc brake pad that meets the complex requirements of modern regional trains. The Jurid® 870 brake pad, featuring “Green Pad” technology, offers both the exceptional temperature resistance and mechanical strength needed for use in applications previously requiring sintered friction materials.



A product of Tenneco’s best-in-class global research and development capabilities, the Jurid 870 pad is fully compliant with and homologated to the requirements of EN15328, Category B2, representing the latest industrial standards for brake pad quality and safety. The new pad’s impressive capabilities allow for operation in a broader range of applications by providing stable friction-related functionality regardless of speed, temperature and/or clamping force.

Another outstanding feature of the Jurid 870 pad is its resistance to environmental influences, providing stable wet friction behavior regardless of pad shape, ensuring consistent performance under a wide range of conditions.

“With Jurid 870, we are establishing new benchmarks for technical innovation and high-quality, ‘green’ friction materials for the rail industry,” said Maximilien Detroy, Executive Director Sales & Marketing Braking, Tenneco. “This new pad is a robust and reliable solution for regional trains. I encourage our rail industry customers to put their trust in Jurid 870 and experience the impressive next generation of brake pad technology.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

