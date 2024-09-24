International Translation Day spotlights the vital role of Online Volunteers

Thirteen Online Volunteers collaborated with Commit Global , a non-governmental organization (NGO), and translated documents that helped people overcome language barriers. In the lead-up to International Translation Day , we look at the vital role of Online Volunteering, especially regarding the humanitarian context.

Salome Margvelashvili, an Online Volunteer, inspired by — tech for social good — Commit Global's mission chose to volunteer through UNV's Online Volunteering Service. "Throughout my academic career, I've maintained a strong focus on understanding the complexities of crisis management, international relations, and the role of organizations in mitigating global challenges."

When I came across a call from Commit Global seeking a translator from English to Georgian, I recognized the scarcity of individuals offering this specific service. It's then I decided to contribute my expertise where it was most needed.” Salome Margvelashvili, Online Volunteer with Commit Global.

Salome was one of the 13 Online Volunteers requested by Commit Global to support the translation of Website Factory: NGO into their native languages. For two weeks, she meticulously translated the entire website from English to Georgian, ensuring both accuracy and cultural appropriateness. "This empowers NGOs in Georgia and strengthens their impact and outreach in a manner same as sharing news on social media — simple, enjoyable, and barrier-free," says Salome about online volunteering's win-win offer where volunteers can contribute skills and expertise from any device, anywhere in the world to peace, development and humanitarian efforts.

The efforts of Online Volunteers made Website Factory: NGO accessible in more than 15 languages, including Arabic, Armenian, Dutch, Georgian, and Ukrainian. The translation helped people who were affected by humanitarian crises as they could now access various kinds of information.

Consequently, organizations such as People of Justice, a community of young legal professionals encouraging dialogue and cooperation, used the Website Factory: NGO to create their websites. Others such as Dopomoha and Women Center collaborated with Commit Global to get translated information for Ukrainian refugees on how to seek protection, education and mental health services.

This project was successful due to its open dialogue, shares Salome, “At times, I sought additional context from Commit Global to accurately translate certain words or phrases, and to address translation discrepancies.”

Commit Global echoed similar impressions and expressed an interest in continuing to collaborate with Online Volunteers.

Online Volunteers’ professionalism, expertise, and passion for service have been a source of inspiration and have enriched the work we do. I have witnessed firsthand their unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles and their dedication to making a difference through their work. ” Yvonna Țăranu-Hofnăr, Humanitarian Information Manager at Commit Global.

Based in Netherlands, Commit Global uses tech solutions to provide humanitarian assistance and support the capacity of civil society organizations globally to respond to humanitarian crises. To date, the organization has engaged 29 Online Volunteers to support initiatives related to the Ukrainian crisis response, refugees, health and well-being, human rights, and gender equality.

In 2023, there were more than 14,000 requests posted for Online Volunteers from UN entities, Member States and the civil society. Please click on UNV's Online Volunteering to get more information.