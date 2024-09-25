The fourth annual Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival is less than two weeks away

Pride Under the Pines 2024 will take place on Saturday, October 5 in Idyllwild, CA with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness information. With a full day of fabulous LGBTQ+ entertainment planned for Pride Under The Pines 2024, that seeks to outdo the last three year’s festival experiences. Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor, Pride Under The Pines event producers are full time Palm Springs residents and co-owners of retail store & chic boutique PS HomeBoys. Festival headliner, singer-songwriter John Duff, whose performance last year solidified his status as the next gay pop superstar. Only 45 minutes from Palm Springs, Pride Under The Pines, welcomes guests of all ages, races, and ethnicities, and their furry friends.

Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival will feature non-stop electronic dance music, amazing live acts, drag superstars, and other incredible performances.

We can’t wait to celebrate Pride Under The Pines' fourth year of bringing desert heat to the cool gay heights, with incredible live music, non-stop dancing, delicious food, and festival booths!” — Event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth edition of PS HomeBoys, Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival , will open its gates in less than two weeks on Saturday, October 5th, 2024 at 12 noon at the Rustic Theatre (54290 N Circle Dr), in the beautiful mountain town of Idyllwild, California.Pride Under the Pines is only 45 minutes from Palm Springs, and welcomes guests of all ages, races, and ethnicities, and is pet friendly. Attendees hail from all over Southern California who flock to this inclusive grassroots festival to celebrate their LGBTQ+ pride, inclusivity, community, and connection in a family-friendly setting with fantastic live music and dancing. Combining a rustic escape the venue's rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees, is the perfect setting for people of all ages to come together, forge new friendships while enjoying a beautiful day in the sun with plenty of thrilling performances. PS HomeBoys’ co-owners and event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor commented, “We can’t wait to celebrate Pride Under The Pines' fourth year of bringing desert heat to the cool gay heights, with incredible music, live acts, non-stop dancing, delicious food, and artisanal festival booths!” With a full day of fabulous LGBTQ+ entertainment planned for Pride Under The Pines 2024, that seeks to outdo the last three year’s festival experiences, by featuring national acclaimed musician, and legendary pop-singer-cabaret performer Kristine W, as their headliner, and whose nearly twenty-five years success in the music industry has garnered her #8 Greatest Dance Artist of All Time by Billboard Magazine.Kristine W consistently delivers songs that touch hearts + souls and compels bodies to the dance floor. “I love the energy of dance music, always have. It’s really joyful and happy. To me dance music is like the energy of life.” Kristine W commented, “I’m putting together a fun show for Pride Under The Pines, bringing my Vegas dancers, and some amazing local Palm Springs special guests!! We will be performing our latest dance hit ‘Smooth Operator’ that just broke the Top 10 in the European charts, for my first time performing at this wonderful Pride Festival. I can’t wait to rock the stage and it already feels like a family reunion.”Pride Under The Pines' second headliner is singer-songwriter John Duff, whose performance last year solidified his status as the next gay pop superstar. Duff, is best known for his hit songs “Somebody’s Daughter" with Nellie Salisbury, and “High Heels” as well as tracks from his debut EP “Homo•Sapien”, as well as his sultry voice and sexy dance moves that burn up the stage.PS HomeBoys’ and Team Pride Under The Pines added, "None of this would be possible without your support and we that, thank you each and everyone of project partners and event sponsors!" Ticket sales from each editon of Pride Under The Pines benefits and support Palm Springs Animal Shelter and they are proud to partner with ''Prism Project''for this years event. Generous sponsors include Boozehounds - Palm Springs, Coachella Valley Brewing, Local Motion Vodka Seltzers, ToolShed, Planned Parenthood, DAP Health, GED Magazine, KGay Desert Guide, KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, Beats by DJ Galaxy Productions, publicity and marketing provided by 24/7 Creative Agency.Last year’s Pride Under The Pines, inclusive grassroots pride festival in the high desert town of Idyllwild, welcomed over 1500 guests from across Southern California. This year’s event expects to break last year’s attendance record and will be MC’d by the event’s official Hostess, Drag Out The Vote —Superstar: Sabryna Williams who will be accompanied by her ‘Drag Show Entourage: Sabryna Williams and the Lunchettes’ who are planning on rocking the stage from midday-to sunset with original musical performances.Delivering a unique blend of house and hip-hop dance beats KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs very own DJ Galaxy and his audio/visual production company Beats by DJ Galaxy Productions who is also one of the event sponsors, will undoubtedly have guests dancing the day away. For event guest’s looking for the VIP experience The KGay Party Bus VIP access offers round-trip transportation from Palm Springs to Idyllwild, including all-you-can-drink cocktails provided by Boozehounds - Palm Springs. The KGay Party Bus Host John Taylor, will be performing throughout the trip as well as providing meet & greets with festival performers in the open bar VIP area. Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp (2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262). The KGay Party bus access is limited. To purchase your tickets visit: www.PrideUnderThePines.com John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, who is also one of the event sponsors commented, “As soon as we depart Palm Springs the party begins! The Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus makes the short trip over the mountains almost as fun as the destination! Once we arrive in the storybook village, guest's feel instantly welcomed by PS HomeBoy’s and Team Pride Under The Pines –who work all year to plan an unforgettable event. With space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity. So join us the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus and enjoy the stunning natural surroundings with a lively celebration of love and equality you’ll never forget!”The festival’s house venue, The Rustic Theatre will host a special Interactive Movie Screening of Hairspray with John Travolta at 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 5th with opening performances featuring an incredible drag superstar cast. The Rustic Theatre said, “It is an honor that after three years of uniting our desert communities we continue to provide the ultimate prideful destination for people of all ages, gay or straight, to come together, with family-friendly activities including music, food, fun, artists and incredible live entertainment!" Idyllwild’s local business community are equally excited for the return of Pride Under The Pines as restaurants, hotels and other local businesses love the uptick in tourism and getting to meet the festival’s prideful supporters who come out to their picturesque town and show their love for the LGBTQ+ community. For inquiries about festival booth inquiries, including food, artisan craft makers, and other vendor opportunities please sign up to be a vendor.PS HomeBoys’ co-owners Niels and Jeremy shared “Pride Under The Pines was created out of a sense of community, and for our love for the town of Idyllwild with its rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees.” Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival was established in 2021 in response to limitations brought about by COVID, as PS Homeboys, two gay entrepreneurs, got together and said – “We’re coming out: out into the open and up on the mountain for the first ever Pride Under the Pines.”Team Pride Under The Pines shared the pride and success of their endeavors, as their event has uplifted and enriched the lives of nearly 7500 attendees at the festival's previous three year events. Festival Guests are encouraged to make a weekend adventure and explore Idyllwild’s inclusive and charming ambiance, breathtaking views, picturesque pine trees, and fresh mountain air, by checking out a wide range of lodging options including hotels, private cabins, airbnbs, and other vacation rentals —that are sure to enhance the festival experience and increase their prideful memories.PS HomeBoys & Team Pride Under The Pines added, “This year is even more crucial than ever before to Stand Up - Speak Out and Rise Up! Our LGBTQ+ rights are in jeopardy and we cannot take them for granted. We have to continue to defend and protect our human rights —so we ask that you please make time to Vote!”Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets are on Sale Now! Get Tickets at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or Tickets may be purchase at the festival entry on Saturday, October 5th 2024 from 12 - 9 PM at The Rustic Theatre 54290 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549General Admission Ticket: $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $40 per person and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. With an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast who will deliver special live performances.KGay Party Bus - GA - Movie Ticket: $100.00 per personGeneral Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines, open bar and meet & greet with performers + KGay Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild). KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 alongside KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all-you-can-drink access.VIP GA - Meet and Greet $100.00 per personGeneral admission to pride under the pines and access to the VIP area with open VIP bar and meet and greet with performing headliners.VIP GA + Interactive Movie Ticket: $140.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast. KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 alongside KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all-you-can-drink access.The Ultimate VIP KGay Party Bus Pass + Open Bar + Meet & Greet + Interactive Movie Ticket: $160.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast. KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp at 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 alongside KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all-you-can-drink access.About Pride Under The Pines (Email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)Pride Under The Pines a non profit 501c3 organization was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, and PS HomeBoys co-owners, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and to create the feeling of acceptance, love and positivity.The 2024 edition of Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival will take place from 12 to 9pm on Saturday, October 5 at The Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild, CA and aims to outdo last year's event. By delivering the hottest live music, pairing exciting performances, special guests and superstar drag divas who will rock the outdoor stage throughout the day.The inclusive grassroots pride festival is located just one hour from Palm Springs in the beautiful mountain town of Idyllwild and is created to bring desert heat to the cool gay heights, with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness education. Pride Under The Pines Early Bird offer features a buy now and save on festival admission, exclusive movie passes and VIP access for round trip bus tickets.About PS HomeBoys - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.###

