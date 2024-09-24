Foster County Courthouse Scheduled Closures Sept. 26 and 27th.

The Foster County Courthouse is scheduled to close on Thursday, September 26th at 1:00 p.m. and Friday the 27th at 2:00 p.m. for the remainder of each day due to scheduled power outages. If immediate assistance is needed during those times, the public can contact the Griggs County clerk’s office at 701-797-2772.

