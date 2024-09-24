Moldova’s security sector officials trained in preventing and responding to sexual harassment in the workplace

Addressing sexual harassment in the workplace was in the focus of the two-day training held in Chisinau on 17 and 18 September for representatives from security sector institutions. The event was co-organized by the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre, the German GS-Foundation/Equalforce and the Gender Associations, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Moldova.

The training targeted internal control officials responsible for harassment investigations as well as human resource managers from security sector institutions of Moldova. Twenty-six security sector officials, including 17 women and 9 men, had the opportunity to deepen their understanding of gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and abuse in a sensitive manner. Through practical assignments, case studies, and role-play exercises, participants explored victim-centered approaches to handling harassment cases and promoting a culture of zero tolerance for harassment within the security sector bodies

This activity took place as part of the “Support, capacity-building and awareness-raising for Security Sector Governance and Reform within the OSCE: Phase III” extra-budgetary project, to which Germany provided a financial contribution.