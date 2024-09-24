DocketScope Attains Department of Education ATO, Solidifying its Position as Premier Choice for Public Comments Analysis

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocketScope Inc., the leading provider of technology for public comments analysis, proudly announces its DocketScopeSaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product has been granted an “Authority to Operate” (ATO) by its Agency sponsor, the Department of Education. This is a major milestone on DocketScope’s path to achieving a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification at the Moderate Impact level and a place on the FedRAMP Marketplace as an approved Cloud Service Provider for federal agencies.DocketScope has fully implemented over 300 controls required for Moderate Impact authorization with the support of its FedRAMP advisor, CISO Global. The Authority to Operate (ATO) was issued by the Department of Education after a careful review of DocketScope’s compliance with its own security requirements and the independent assessment provided by Earthling Security LLC, DocketScope’s certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).“DocketScope’s ATO from its FedRAMP sponsor at the Department of Education recognizes our commitment to security, risk management, and compliance across the organization,” said Mark Nicholson, VP Product Development. He continued, “DocketScope is the only comprehensive solution for public comments analysis listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, and this ATO should greatly ease its adoption by regulatory agencies and others seeking a toolset to support their rulemaking efforts.”“The Department of Education ATO validates our mission to deliver the most comprehensive and secure product for public comments analysis in the market so agency customers can support any type of rulemaking effort, from highly technical rules receiving dense, complex comments to those capturing the public’s attention and receiving hundreds of thousands of comments. Our continued focus on innovation and security differentiates DocketScope as the technology of choice. We’re confident that we will continue to lead by empowering customers to analyze public comments cost effectively while producing a robust record of their work to withstand judicial review.” said Andrew Emery, founder and executive chairman of DocketScope.About FedRAMPThe Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) was established to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. In December 2022, the FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.About DocketScopeDocketScope Inc. supports regulatory agencies with the most innovative Software-as-a-Service technology for analyzing public comments on proposed regulations, draft Environmental Impact Statements, information collections, and other requests for information. DocketScope Inc. is a subsidiary of The Regulatory Group, Inc., the leading provider of training and consulting services on the regulatory process to federal employees for over 40 years. DocketScopesoftware has been used by 20 federal agencies since its launch in 2022.

