UK's Viral CRIMPiT Range Comes to USA

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the UK’s most popular food prep gadget brands is launching in the USA.The CRIMPiT Tortilla Sealer (known as the CRIMPiT Wrap in the UK) is a simple tool which helps users create a range of snacks and meals using tortillas. The CRIMPiT Thin Bread Sealer (brand new for USA) helps the user create toasties to heat in the toaster or airfryer. Users simply place their bread product in the CRIMPiT and then fill, fold and seal before eating the results hot or cold.The CRIMPiT went viral when it first launched in the UK and has built up a raft of celebrity fans who love its versatility and ease of use - and with sales there rising by 300% year on year and a growing fanbase on social media across the globe, the company is now tapping into the huge US market, with slight adaptations to suit the different consumer audience and bread products.“The CRIMPiT products help people enjoy great-tasting sandwiches at home or on the go, creating sweet and savoury treats with ease, saving money and reducing food waste,” says Mike Harper of CRIMPiT.“Tortillas are incredibly versatile: they are nutritional and of course they have great cultural significance. And hot toasted sandwiches are also perfect for all the family, as breakfast, a snack, a light meal at home, or lunch to go. Having spent the last 12 months working with our US partners and researching the market, we are confident our products will be just as popular with American consumers.”VMA Market Reports: “In the US sandwich market, the application of sandwiches as a quick and easy solution for busy lifestyles has driven significant growth. With the increasing pace of modern life, consumers are seeking convenient meal solutions that do not compromise on quality or taste. Sandwiches, being portable and easy to prepare, have become a popular choice for busy professionals and families alike.”Product sales support this: North America leads the global flatbread industry, with an estimated USD value of 43.78 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach USD 57.41 billion by 2029. And around 120 million tortillas are consumed in the USA every year.The products are currently selling online at CRIMPiT.com and for $14.98 for the Tortilla Sealer and $14.99 for the Thin Bread Sealer. They are manufactured and distributed from fulfilment centres across the USA.

