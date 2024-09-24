John Simpson of Shift Law Recognized in The Best Lawyers in Canada™ 2025 Edition

Shift Law, a prominent IP law firm in Toronto, is pleased to announce that John Simpson, has been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shift Law, a prominent intellectual property law firm based in Toronto, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Principal, John Simpson, has been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada™. This honor highlights Simpson’s continued leadership and excellence in intellectual property (IP) law.

Best Lawyers conducts an extensive peer-review survey to identify the most distinguished legal practitioners. The publication company has been the universally recognized gold standard in legal integrity and expertise within the profession for over four decades. Being recognized by the Best Lawyers in Canada™ signifies outstanding achievement in the legal sphere.

About Best Lawyers in Canada™

Best Lawyers is a globally respected source for legal rankings, known for its integrity and commitment to transparency. The organization employs a thorough peer-review process to evaluate legal professionals across a wide range of specialties, ensuring that only the most skilled and accomplished lawyers receive recognition.

What sets Best Lawyers apart is its steadfast commitment to fairness: it prohibits any fees for participation or consideration, ensuring that recognition is earned purely on merit. This credibility has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide, trusted by both the profession and the public for over four decades.

As a newly recognized Best Lawyers honoree and a top copyright and trademark lawyer in Toronto, John Simpson joins an elite group of legal professionals. His inclusion is a reflection of his deep expertise and leadership in intellectual property law.

Beyond the honor of recognition, Simpson now holds the esteemed privilege of participating in the peer-review process for future editions of Best Lawyers. This allows him to contribute to shaping the future landscape of legal excellence, helping to identify and elevate other top-tier professionals in the legal field. Simpson’s insights and experience will add significant value to this process, further solidifying his standing as a trusted authority in the legal community.

John Simpson expressed his gratitude for this distinction, stating, “It is an honour to be included in this group of leading IP lawyers in Canada.”

A Proven Track Record of Excellence in IP Law

Founded in 2011, Shift Law specializes in providing top-tier legal services in intellectual property law, trademark disputes, copyright issues, and IP litigation. The firm’s mission is to deliver unparalleled service while offering fair rates, a combination that has established Shift Law as a trusted name for clients ranging from startups to large multinational corporations.

John Simpson’s inclusion in Best Lawyers in Canada further solidifies his reputation as a foremost IP lawyer in Toronto. Shift Law continually focuses on protecting clients’ trademarks, copyrights, and IP assets, delivering successful outcomes in complex legal matters.

In addition to this recent recognition, Shift Law has continued to make headlines with high-profile IP cases. In Ontario Inc. v. Bhagwani, John Simpson and his team represented the appellants in a trademark dispute over the use of the term "Bombay Frankie" in restaurant branding. Simpson successfully appealed a 2021 injunction that had barred the appellants from using the term, with the court siding with him in 2022, establishing a legal precedent regarding trademark rights and registration.

About Shift Law

Shift Law is a boutique law firm specializing exclusively in intellectual property law. Since its founding, Shift Law has consistently delivered high-quality legal services in IP litigation, trademark registration, copyright protection, and dispute resolution. The firm consistently achieves favorable outcomes in court and has represented clients in groundbreaking legal cases.

For more information, visit Shift Law’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.