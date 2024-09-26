Fischer Identity to Showcase Innovative IAM Solutions at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2024

As the challenges around managing digital identities grow, we look forward to showing how our platform can be a game-changer for colleges and universities seeking greater control and security.” — Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity

Fischer Identity, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2024 , taking place from October 21-24 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. Fischer Identity will be at Booth #3047, where the team will showcase its comprehensive IAM solutions, already trusted by numerous higher education institutions across the U.S.As cybersecurity threats increase and identity management becomes more complex, Fischer Identity offers higher education institutions robust solutions that simplify the process while ensuring strong security measures. Attendees at the EDUCAUSE 2024 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and learn how Fischer Identity's solutions can streamline identity lifecycle management, enhance security, and ensure compliance with institutional policies while optimizing an improved user experience for students, faculty and all users."We are excited to be a part of EDUCAUSE 2024 and connect with the higher education community," said Bryan Leber, VP of Product and Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. "Fischer Identity is proud to already serve many higher education institutions, providing them with secure, scalable IAM solutions. As the challenges around managing digital identities grow, we look forward to showing how our platform can be a game-changer for colleges and universities seeking greater control and security."Visit Fischer Identity at Booth #3047 to explore how their innovative IAM solutions can help your institution safeguard its digital environment, improve user experience, and maintain compliance with ease.About Fischer Identity:Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.

