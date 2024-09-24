LEAD1 Passes Resolution Honoring Tom McMillen as He Prepares to Step Down Next Week

LEAD1 Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAD1 Passes Resolution Honoring Tom McMillen as He Prepares to Step Down Next WeekLEAD1 Association (“LEAD1”), which represents the athletics directors of the 134 member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision (“FBS”), passed a resolution honoring Tom McMillen for his exceptional leadership as President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD1.McMillen, a former Congressman, Olympian, Rhodes Scholar, professional athlete, and champion for college athletics reform, has led the association since 2015, guiding the organization through some of the most transformational periods in the history of college athletics. McMillen’s tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer will conclude on September 30, 2024.One of McMillen’s greatest legacies with LEAD1 has been helping athletic directors understand the critical role of Congress and how Washington works. Leveraging his own experience as a former Congressman, McMillen repeatedly emphasized the importance of building relationships with representatives and senators and educating them on college athletics issues.McMillen also led LEAD1’s efforts on some of the most critical issues facing college athletics today including spearheading NIL advocacy within the NCAA, educating athletic directors on the possible implications of athletes being defined as employees, helping shape key NCAA infractions changes including seven LEAD1 working group recommendations being adopted by the NCAA, introducing governance reforms for FBS football, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and influencing the NCAA’s time management, and academic integrity legislation.“The last nine years have been both challenging and rewarding; working in college sports has been one of my passions,” said McMillen. “I want to thank all of the LEAD1 athletic directors across the country for making these years so fulfilling. It has been a turbulent time for college athletics, but it has also been incredibly rewarding to work alongside athletic directors seeking solutions to the many challenges that we’ve faced together.”“Tom McMillen has been an outstanding and committed leader of LEAD1 for the past nine years. In that time, he has skillfully helped FBS athletic directors maneuver through changes in NCAA rules and regulations, COVID-19, and a tumultuous legal landscape that is changing the financial and organizational structure of college athletics,” said Warde Manuel, current Board Chair of LEAD1 and the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics at the University of Michigan. “Tom has accomplished all of that with integrity, great leadership, and a commitment to building consensus while providing a voice to all members of LEAD1. He will be missed, but he has left a lasting legacy in intercollegiate athletics for many years to come.”“Like all of the many achievements in his storied career, Tom McMillen's service as the President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD1 has been exemplary,” said Jack Swarbrick, former University of Notre Dame Vice President and Director of Athletics. “During a time of unprecedented change in college athletics, the leadership and insights Tom provided to the athletic director community were invaluable. He will be greatly missed.”For media inquiries, please contact Bart Lambergman (bart@lead1a.com).About the LEAD1 Association:LEAD1, founded in 1986, formerly the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association, represents the athletic directors of the 134 member universities of the FBS, that encompasses 42 states, 55,000 student athletes, and more than 25,000 athletic administrators.

