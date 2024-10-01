MENOPAUSE AWARENESS MONTH: FITNESS GURU REVEALS MYTHBUSTING MOVES TO COMBAT WEIGHT GAIN DURING MENOPAUSE

70-year-old who looks 40 shatters menopause myths

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Menopause Awareness Month, 70-year-old Liz Hilliard wants women to know weight gain and bone loss are not inevitable.At 70-years-old, the fitness instructor is in better shape than she was at 40. “I never expected to be healthier and stronger at 70 than I was at 40. But, that’s exactly what happened,” says Hilliard, creator of Hilliard Studio Method , an in-person and online fitness program that helps women avoid side effects of menopause.“I want to make women around the world aware that their bodies can change for the better in or after menopause,” says Hilliard. The Charlotte, North Carolina based fitness instructor created Hilliard Studio Method (HSM) at age 51, when she was going through menopause herself and found that traditional exercise and pilates were no longer enough. She describes HSM as Pilates on Steroids. “It’s a total body workout that combines core-centric Pilates with strength training in a high-intensity, low-impact format. I wanted to create a fun workout but it also had to be safe, effective, and efficient,” she says.Common aging issues that arise as women enter menopause can be combated with Hilliard Studio Method. HSM targets both large and small groups around the joints to avoid pain and increase joint strength. The focus on core strength tones the waist, flattens the tummy but more importantly protects and strengthens back muscles and improves posture with its focus on alignment.In addition, the use of equipment and body weight in a low impact way has been shown to improve bone density, mobility, flexibility and overall strength and wellness. Classes are offered in-person at Hilliard’s Charlotte studio, or streaming online at HilliardStudioMethod.comDespite being in her 8th decade and a family history of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease, Hilliard has no signs of either. She has the body composition of an elite athlete when looking at her body fat percentage and her VO2Max cardiovascular indicator. Whether you feel older than your biological age - or are fortunate to look younger – Hilliard Studio Method is suitable for any age or fitness level. “You’re never too old and it’s never too late to be powerful,” adds Hilliard.###Liz Hilliard is available for print, radio, podcast and television interviews. Contact Jen@Jenolivamedia.com or Kathleen@jenolivamedia.com.About Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard is an internationally renowned author, motivational speaker, and creator of the Hilliard Studio Method. Since 2007, followers have changed the way they look and feel using her results-driven approach. She is the co-host of the podcast “Be Powerful with Liz and Lee.”

