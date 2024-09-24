Ilha Verde Library closes on 30 September Bairro da Ilha Verde Library opens on the same day

MACAU, September 24 - In order to optimise the reading resources of the community and contribute to the development of Macao as a “City of Reading”, the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will be officially open on 30 September, replacing the Ilha Verde Library located at No. 281, Avenida da Concórdia, Edifício “May Fair Garden” II Fase, 4 andar, Macao.

In order to ensure the proper operation of the public library services, the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library will open on the day of the closure of the Ilha Verde Library. The Bairro da Ilha Library is located at No. 122, Rua de Lei Pou Chôn, Edf. do Bairro da Ilha Verde, Block II, 1 andar B, Macao, and is open on Mondays, from 2pm to 8pm, and Tuesdays to Sundays, from 8am to 8pm (closes at 2pm on Chinese New Year Eve and on public holidays).

For more information, please contact the public library counter of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2893 0077 or 2882 7101 during opening hours, or visit the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo or the mobile application “My Library”.