LOCnificent Fest Returns for 6th Annual Celebration with Expanded Two-Day Event and Corporate Sponsorship

LOCnificent Fest Logo LOCnificent Fest 6.0: Two-Day Celebration in Brooklyn, NY LOCnificent Fest Locs & Natural Hair Show 2022. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Agbeble

A Celebration of Locs, Natural Hair, and Diaspora Culture in Brooklyn, NY on Oct 3rd and Oct 6th

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCnificent Fest, the premier event dedicated to celebrating locs (aka dreadlocks), natural hair, and diaspora culture, is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated 6th annual cultural celebration. This year, the celebration will expand to a two-day event, taking place on Thursday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 6th. The festival is proud to have the support of lead corporate sponsors Verizon Business and Taliah Waajid Brand, as well as media partner BK Reader.LOCnificent Fest will take attendees on an immersive and cultured journey, with a "Diaspora Connections" theme, geared towards amplifying the global beauty of Blackness, from Africa to the Americas. The event aims to create a vibrant, welcoming, and empowering space for people of diverse ages and backgrounds to come together and celebrate their unique cultural identities.What to Expect:Thursday, October 3, 2024 (Panel Discussion Mixer): Network, learn, and build connections with industry leaders and influencers, featuring a panel discussion titled "Pathway to Our Roots and HAIRitage." Hear from powerhouse participants Dr. Tsedale Melaku, Dr. Ayo Sekai, Crystal S. Roman, Taliah Waajid, Zenda Walker, and Jessyca Marshall. These influential figures will share their insights and experiences, discussing topics such as the importance of embracing our cultural roots and the impact of hair on our identity.Sunday, October 6, 2024 (Day Party Fest): Experience a locs and natural hair show, live hair styling and demonstrations, a marketplace with over 15 vendors, free African-inspired face and body painting, and giveaways from Taliah Waajid Brand, Vita Coco and others. We will also highlight the rich and vibrant cultures of Africa, Haiti, Trinidad, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and more through music, dance, drums, and spoken word performances from talented artists and deejays. LOCnificent Fest is not just about hair, but also about celebrating the diversity and richness of Black and Brown cultures, while supporting entrepreneurs.“We are excited to bring LOCnificent Fest back to Brooklyn for another year,” said Founder and CEO, Lovaeta K. Amoako. “This year's theme will spotlight the similarities within the global African diaspora. We have a diverse set of performers such as OMG Cornelio, a Panamanian American drummer featured on the current season of America’s Got Talent, Nitzie y La Corilla, a bomba music group hailing from the South of Puerto Rico, Ecsentric, a Trinidadian American, hip hop artist, and more.”Tickets for LOCnificent Fest are available for purchase on the festival's website and POSH.VIP. Don't miss out on this beautiful celebration of locs, natural hair, and diaspora culture. Follow LOCnificent Fest on social media for updates and announcements about this year's festival.For more information about LOCnificent Fest, please visit https://locnificentfest.com About LOCnificent Fest:Established in 2018, LOCnificent Fest celebrates locs and natural hair while dispelling negative stereotypes, supporting Black and POC entrepreneurs and artists, and bringing together a diverse and cultured community.

LOCnificent Fest 5.0 - 2023 Event Recap

