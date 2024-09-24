POWRBANK MAX Qualifies for California CORE Program to Advance Zero-Emission Power Solutions for Industrial Equipment

The POWRBANK MAX BESS is eligible for California CORE vouchers POWR2 Battery Energy Storage Systems

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2 , a global leader in sustainable portal power solutions, is proud to announce that its POWRBANK MAX battery energy storage system (BESS) now qualifies for the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). The POWRBANK MAX is a 250kVA+ battery energy storage solution engineered for large-scale applications in industries including but not limited to construction, mining, and chemical refining. The POWRBANK MAX is eligible for vouchers up to $200,000 through the CORE program.The California Air Resources Board (CARB), in partnership with CALSTART, launched CORE to accelerate the purchase or lease of zero-emission off-road equipment in industries including construction, marine, and agriculture. The multi-million incentive project helps offset the upfront cost of clean technology with a point-of-sale rebate, making it easier for businesses and government agencies to adopt sustainable alternatives.As the largest POWRBANK model, the POWRBANK MAX is revolutionizing industrial energy storage for high-capacity equipment like tower cranes, hoists, concrete mixers, rock crushers, and mining machinery. During start-up, large equipment creates a significant but brief power demand spike. Traditionally, diesel generators are oversized to accommodate these spikes, leading to inefficiency and increased engine wear on the generators.The POWRBANK MAX handles both peak demand and low loads, allowing for smaller generator sizes and drastically reducing unnecessary fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, and generator maintenance frequency."The CORE project perfectly aligns with POWR2’s mission to simplify the transition to sustainable power solutions and empower businesses to adopt clean technologies," stated Hudson Nunn, VP of Corporate Strategy at POWR2.To date, POWRBANKs have helped clients avoid over 658 million lbs. of CO2 emissions. Capable of pairing with renewable energy sources, diesel generators, or the grid, the POWRBANK MAX offers a versatile solution for a range of temporary power needs, supporting POWR2's vision of a world powered by sustainable energy.For more information, visit the California CORE website or contact POWR2 directly at info@powr2.com.ABOUT POWR2POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.Visit POWR2.com or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let’s simplify sustainability.

