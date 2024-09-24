Symplast Announces the Launch of SymplastWellness: The Next Step in Comprehensive Patient Care

Integrating Wellness and Aesthetic Care for Optimal Patient Outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symplast, the leading provider of mobile EHR and practice management solutions for plastic surgery and medical spa practices, is excited to announce the upcoming release of SymplastWellness , a comprehensive wellness program module designed to enhance patient care by integrating wellness initiatives with aesthetic treatment plans. This innovative module empowers practices to offer personalized, holistic wellness programs that complement their existing services, improving both patient satisfaction and overall health outcomes.SymplastWellness is built to meet the growing demand for wellness-focused care by providing plastic surgeons and medical spas with the tools to create tailored wellness programs that support patient recovery, optimize results, and enhance long-term well-being. From post-surgical nutrition plans to mental health support and fitness regimens, SymplastWellness offers a full suite of resources for patients, all within the familiar Symplast ecosystem.Key Features of SymplastWellness:1. Personalized Wellness PlansSymplastWellness enables providers to create customized wellness programs for patients based on their individual needs, treatment plans, and health goals. These personalized programs can include guidance on weight loss, exercise, mental wellness, and overall lifestyle improvements that support both recovery and aesthetic outcomes.2. Seamless Integration with Existing Symplast ToolsThe SymplastWellness module is fully integrated into the existing Symplast platform, allowing providers to manage wellness plans, track patient progress, and coordinate care without the need for additional software. Every patient’s wellness journey is seamlessly incorporated into their Symplast EHR note, ensuring a comprehensive view of their overall health and treatment outcomes.3. Real-Time Monitoring and AdjustmentsWith SymplastWellness, providers can track patients' adherence to their wellness plans in real-time, using data-driven insights to make adjustments when necessary. Whether it's monitoring weight loss programs, or ensuring nutritional compliance, SymplastWellness offers providers the ability to optimize care and improve patient outcomes.4. Holistic Patient EngagementThe module fosters stronger patient engagement by empowering individuals to take an active role in their wellness journey. Through the Symplast patient app, patients have easy access to their wellness programs, reminders, and progress tracking tools, all from their smartphones. This constant engagement improves adherence to treatment plans and supports a more proactive approach to personal health.SymplastWellness is designed to offer a proactive, patient-centered approach to care, combining the science of wellness with the art of aesthetic medicine. The wellness module supports practices in their efforts to provide patients with comprehensive care that goes beyond cosmetic procedures, ensuring better long-term outcomes and improved patient satisfaction.“SymplastWellness represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide practices with the tools they need to offer complete, patient-centered care,” said Facundo Formica, CEO of Symplast. “By integrating wellness into the aesthetic journey, we’re giving practices the ability to improve not just the physical results, but the overall health and happiness of their patients.”SymplastWellness is set to revolutionize how practices approach patient care, providing a truly holistic solution that bridges the gap between wellness and aesthetics. With its personalized approach and seamless integration, the module is poised to become an essential tool for practices looking to enhance patient experiences and outcomes.Founded by plastic surgeons, Symplast offers a mobile-first, all-in-one EHR and practice management platform designed for plastic surgery and medical spa practices. Symplast’s mission is to empower healthcare providers with innovative, AI-driven solutions that streamline workflows, improve patient care, and foster practice growth.For more information about SymplastWellness or to schedule a demo, please visit www.symplast.com

