NC Students Set Record High for Completed AP Exams, Scores Outperform National Average

North Carolina high school students in 2023-24 participated and performed in college-level Advanced Placement (AP) courses at record-setting levels – reaching the highest participation and final scores in the 10-year partnership between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and the College Board, which administers the AP program and exams

Of the over 155,000 exams administered, 65.4 percent resulted in a proficient score of 3 or better, exceeding the national average of 65 percent and up from North Carolina’s 59 percent in 2022-23. This also marked the highest average score for North Carolina students in the past 10 years.

Because of increased access to AP exams, 8,808 more students took at least one AP exam in 2023-24 compared to the previous year with approximately 19,000 more exams taken. The 84,372 North Carolina students who took AP exams is also the highest number of examinees compared to the past 10 years.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt shared that the 2023-24 AP scores demonstrate how passionate students are about preparing for their future endeavors and commended the hard work of educators in terms of preparing students for success.

“I could not be prouder of the students and educators across North Carolina,” Truitt said. “To outperform the nation is a tremendous accomplishment. These results are a testament to students’ tenacity and commitment to their futures. Increasing access to AP exams is just one way we can ensure students are prepared to pursue the postgraduate plan of their choice, and we are thankful to the General Assembly for the increased funding that enabled us to truly expand access in the 2023-24 school year.”

The College Board: 2024 State Integrated Report – North Carolina Public Schools

In the 2023-24 academic year, 84,372 public school students took 155,935 AP exams, of which 101,950 received a proficient score of 3 or higher. The number of exams with scores of 3 or higher increased to 16.4 percent from a low during 2020-21.

Data also showed that North Carolina public school students continue to narrow racial and ethnic gaps regarding AP exam access.

The number of AP exams taken by Black students increased by 19.3 percent over the previous school year.

The number of AP exams taken by Hispanic or Latino students increased by 20.9 percent over the previous school year.

In addition to increased participation, North Carolina students’ scores improved across race and ethnicity.

The number of AP exams taken by Black students earning a 3,4 or 5 increased by 45.3 percent over the previous school year, exceeding the national increase at 32.5 percent.

The number of AP exams taken by Hispanic or Latino students earning a 3,4 or 5 increased by 36.6 percent over the previous school year, exceeding the national increase at 25.2 percent.

Successful performance on Advanced Placement exams can help students earn transferable college credit and save on college costs. In addition, research shows that students who take AP classes are more likely to persist in college and graduate in four years.

Dr. Michael Maher, deputy state superintendent of standards, accountability and research for NCDPI, stressed the significance of North Carolina’s students’ increased test scores and examinees in AP exams.

“Not only are students performing better on AP exams,” Maher said,” but there are more students taking the exams and scoring 3 or better. Expanded access to AP exams is an important step in helping students prepare for the postsecondary plan of their choice.”