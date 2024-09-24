SERVPRO Welcomes Brockman as Chief Legal Officer

Preston retiring after 12 years with the brand

Gallatin, Tennessee, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servpro Industries, LLC (“SERVPRO”), a leading property restoration and construction franchise company, is pleased to announce Vincent Brockman as the company’s new chief legal officer (CLO). He will succeed Matt Preston who announced his retirement after 12 years at SERVPRO.

Brockman brings a distinguished legal career with him, many of which he served at other national brands. He most recently served as chief legal officer at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. His previous roles include executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, chief ethics and compliance officer at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, as well as assistant general counsel at Borden Foods Corporation.

“Vince’s deep legal expertise, familiarity with the franchise community, and commitment to ethical leadership will be invaluable as he takes on this critical role at SERVPRO,” said CEO Brett Ponton. “We are excited to welcome Vince to the SERVPRO senior leadership team and are confident that he will continue to build on the strong foundation.”

“I cannot be more excited to join SERVPRO,” Brockman said. “I look forward to adding value to the brand and the SERVPRO franchises, as well as supporting my colleagues as we work together to achieve success.”

Preston, who served as senior vice president and chief legal officer, will be retiring at the end of the year. He joined SERVPRO in November 2012 as general counsel and during that time, has helped steer SERVPRO through a period of significant growth and transformation. He assisted the company in its expansion to more than 2,200 franchises, becoming a leader in the restoration industry, and helping guide our partnership with Blackstone.

Before joining SERVPRO, Preston worked with YUM! Brands, Inc., the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut worldwide, as vice president and associate general counsel, and later became the general counsel and chief legal officer of KFC Corporation.

“We are deeply grateful to Matt for his years of service. His leadership and dedication have been invaluable, and his presence will be greatly missed. I want to thank him for his outstanding contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement,” Ponton added.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Kim Brooks Servpro Industries, LLC 615-451-0200 kbrooks@servpro.com

