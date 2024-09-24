ANY.RUN Launches Safebrowsing: A New Solution for Safe URL Exploration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in malware analysis and threat intelligence, has launched Safebrowsing, an innovative tool designed to provide users with a secure environment for exploring suspicious URLs. This new feature is now available to all ANY.RUN users, offering an easy and safe way to manually analyze potentially harmful links.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐩

Current security measures like URL scanners often focus on automated checks and blocking phishing links before they reach users. However, many threats still slip through, and users are left without a reliable, easy-to-use tool to verify links themselves.

𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 addresses this gap by offering an interactive, fully isolated browser in the cloud, allowing users to open and navigate websites without exposing their local systems to risk. It ensures that any malicious activity encountered is contained, while real-time detection tools identify and alert users of potential threats.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠:

· 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞𝐫: Users can open, browse, and interact with websites safely, clicking links and exploring suspicious URLs in real-time.

· 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: ANY.RUN’s technology actively monitors for malicious activity, providing immediate notifications.

· 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬: Each session concludes with a detailed report of detected threats, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and network traffic analysis.

· 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲-𝐭𝐨-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞: Designed for both security experts and non-technical users, Safebrowsing offers a straightforward and efficient experience.

𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

Safebrowsing is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of scenarios:

· 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Safely explore phishing links without endangering your local systems, enhancing your organization's defenses against web-based attacks.

· 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Use real-world examples to train employees on recognizing and avoiding phishing threats.

· 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬: Enable non-expert employees to check suspicious links independently, saving your security team’s time and resources.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN helps over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide with its interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions. Safebrowsing is the latest addition to their suite of tools designed to enhance threat detection and analysis.

