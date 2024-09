ANY.RUN Launches Safebrowsing: A New Solution for Safe URL Exploration

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in malware analysis and threat intelligence, has launched Safebrowsing, an innovative tool designed to provide users with a secure environment for exploring suspicious URLs. This new feature is now available to all ANY.RUN users, offering an easy and safe way to manually analyze potentially harmful links.

饾悁饾悵饾悵饾惈饾悶饾惉饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悮 饾悅饾惈饾悽饾惌饾悽饾悳饾悮饾惀 饾悞饾悶饾悳饾惍饾惈饾悽饾惌饾惒 饾悊饾悮饾惄

Current security measures like URL scanners often focus on automated checks and blocking phishing links before they reach users. However, many threats still slip through, and users are left without a reliable, easy-to-use tool to verify links themselves.

饾悞饾悮饾悷饾悶饾悰饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悹 addresses this gap by offering an interactive, fully isolated browser in the cloud, allowing users to open and navigate websites without exposing their local systems to risk. It ensures that any malicious activity encountered is contained, while real-time detection tools identify and alert users of potential threats.

饾悐饾悶饾惒 饾悈饾悶饾悮饾惌饾惍饾惈饾悶饾惉 饾惃饾悷 饾悞饾悮饾悷饾悶饾悰饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悹:

路 饾悎饾惂饾惌饾悶饾惈饾悮饾悳饾惌饾悽饾惎饾悶 饾惎饾悽饾惈饾惌饾惍饾悮饾惀 饾悰饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惉饾悶饾惈: Users can open, browse, and interact with websites safely, clicking links and exploring suspicious URLs in real-time.

路 饾悜饾悶饾悮饾惀-饾惌饾悽饾惁饾悶 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾悶饾悮饾惌 饾悵饾悶饾惌饾悶饾悳饾惌饾悽饾惃饾惂: ANY.RUN鈥檚 technology actively monitors for malicious activity, providing immediate notifications.

路 饾悅饾惃饾惁饾惄饾惈饾悶饾悺饾悶饾惂饾惉饾悽饾惎饾悶 饾惌饾悺饾惈饾悶饾悮饾惌 饾惈饾悶饾惄饾惃饾惈饾惌饾惉: Each session concludes with a detailed report of detected threats, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and network traffic analysis.

路 饾悇饾悮饾惉饾惒-饾惌饾惃-饾惍饾惉饾悶 饾悽饾惂饾惌饾悶饾惈饾悷饾悮饾悳饾悶: Designed for both security experts and non-technical users, Safebrowsing offers a straightforward and efficient experience.

Learn more about the full capabilities of Safebrowsing- ANY.RUN blog

饾悢饾惉饾悶 饾悅饾悮饾惉饾悶饾惉 饾悷饾惃饾惈 饾悞饾悮饾悷饾悶饾悰饾惈饾惃饾惏饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悹

Safebrowsing is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of scenarios:

路 饾悘饾悺饾悽饾惉饾悺饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惄饾惈饾惃饾惌饾悶饾悳饾惌饾悽饾惃饾惂: Safely explore phishing links without endangering your local systems, enhancing your organization's defenses against web-based attacks.

路 饾悞饾惌饾悮饾悷饾悷 饾惌饾惈饾悮饾悽饾惂饾悽饾惂饾悹: Use real-world examples to train employees on recognizing and avoiding phishing threats.

路 饾悇饾惁饾惄饾惃饾惏饾悶饾惈饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惂饾惃饾惂-饾惉饾悶饾悳饾惍饾惈饾悽饾惌饾惒 饾惌饾悶饾悮饾惁饾惉: Enable non-expert employees to check suspicious links independently, saving your security team鈥檚 time and resources.

饾悁饾悰饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾悁饾悕饾悩.饾悜饾悢饾悕

ANY.RUN helps over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide with its interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions. Safebrowsing is the latest addition to their suite of tools designed to enhance threat detection and analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:

