Global Endobronchial Valves Market Expected to Experience Strong Growth by 2031 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Endobronchial Valves Market.

The global endobronchial valves market is expected to raise from USD 186.99 Million in 2023 to USD 275.83 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period.

Endobronchial valves are miniature, one-way valve instruments used in surgical operations to treat lung ailments such severe emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). By re-routing airflow inside the lungs, these valves work to restore lung function and lessen symptoms related to various respiratory illnesses. Typically, the valves are inserted into the lungs’ airways during the minimally invasive bronchoscopy technique. To access the desired location where the valves will be installed, a flexible tube (bronchoscope) is inserted into the airways. The valves are positioned to block off particular harmed or diseased airways, allowing for greater airflow to healthy areas of the lungs and more effective breathing.

Endobronchial Valves Market Players

Key players include Boston Scientific, Bracco Imaging, Cook Medical, Interventional Therapeutics, Medtronic, Olympus, Pulmonx, Reva Medical, Sapiens Medical, Spiration, Jude Medical, Teleflex, Terumo, Veran Medical Technologies, Xact Robotics, VAPotherm, Inc., Ethicon, Vyaire Medical, Inc., ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Harrington Medical, and many others.

Industry Development

August 8 2024- Ventilation-perfusion SPECT with or without CT using technetium 99m (99mTc)–diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA) has been used to identify patterns typical of cardiopulmonary diseases, such as pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, heart failure, and obstructive lung disease. This case demonstrates the utility of a ventilation scan with SPECT/CT using 99mTc-DTPA for investigating the cause of a persistent complex pneumothorax in a patient with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who recently underwent endobronchial valve placement.

July 02, 2024- After bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, or BLVR, patients with COPD and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency had better lung function, according to a poster at the American Thoracic Society International Conference.

February 26, 2024- Pulmonx Corporation a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), today announced the treatment of the first patient in the CONVERT II Pivotal Trial, a multicenter, international study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the AeriSeal® System in limiting collateral ventilation in severe COPD/emphysema patients. Collateral ventilation is caused by openings in the lung fissures, or walls between the lung lobes. The AeriSeal System is designed to occlude these naturally occurring openings in a lobe targeted for bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) and block collateral ventilation. Successful treatment with the AeriSeal System is followed by treatment with commercially available Zephyr® Valves. Pulmonx received a staged IDE approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commence the CONVERT II Pivotal Trial for the AeriSeal System in late 2023.

March 11, 2024- A first patient treated in a pivotal clinical trial of Pulmonx’s AeriSeal System, testing its ability to limit collateral ventilation in people with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These patients currently are precluded from using the company’s minimally invasive Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a medical device approved in the U.S. for people with severe emphysema who have difficulty breathing. It has been shown that Zephyr Valve use can lead to sustained improvements in lung function, exercise capacity, and quality of life in people with homogeneous emphysema, meaning those with no major differences between regions of the lung.

19 September 2023 – Relievant Medsystems, Inc., a privately held medical technology company that created and marketed the Intracept® Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System to treat vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain, has been acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation, according to a statement.

20 July 2023 – In order to promote endoscopic care in Kenya, where there is a shortage of endoscopists, Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company dedicated to making people’s lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today announced the beginning of the “Kenya Endoscopy Human Resource Development Support Project for the Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Diseases”.

Market Overview

The global endobronchial valves market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory conditions. Endobronchial valves are devices used to block specific airways in the lungs, aiding in lung volume reduction procedures. The market is segmented by product type into uni-directional, bi-directional, adjustable, and non-adjustable valves, catering to diverse therapeutic needs. Material-wise, silicone, nitinol, and polyester are commonly used due to their biocompatibility and durability. The end users include hospitals, clinical research centers, and ambulatory surgery centers, reflecting a broad adoption of these devices in healthcare settings. The market is expected to expand significantly from 2023 to 2030, driven by technological advancements and rising awareness about minimally invasive treatment options.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Key drivers of the endobronchial valves market include the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, an aging population, and a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. The rise in smoking-related ailments has heightened the demand for effective therapeutic options, while advancements in valve design and technology enhance treatment outcomes.

Additionally, supportive government initiatives and funding for respiratory health research contribute to market growth. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of endobronchial valves is further propelling the market, along with the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the rise of outpatient surgery centers, facilitating broader access to these innovative devices.

Challenges and Restraints

The global endobronchial valves market faces several challenges. High costs associated with the devices and procedures may limit accessibility for patients in emerging economies. Additionally, potential complications arising from valve placement, such as infection or airway obstruction, could deter usage. Regulatory hurdles and varying reimbursement policies across regions further complicate market dynamics. Furthermore, the need for specialized training for healthcare professionals to properly utilize these devices can limit adoption in some areas. Addressing these challenges is crucial for ensuring broader acceptance and successful implementation of endobronchial valves in clinical practice.

Market Segmentation

Global Endobronchial Valves Market by Product, USD Million, 2023-2030 Uni-Directional Valves Bi-Directional Valves Adjustable Valves Non-Adjustable Valves

Global Endobronchial Valves Market by Material, USD Million, 2023-2030 Silicone Nitinol Polyester

Global Endobronchial Valves Market by Application, USD Million, 2023-2030 Hospitals Clinical Research Center Ambulatory Surgery Center Others

Global Endobronchial Valves Market by Region, USD Million, 2023-2030 North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Key Players

Boston Scientific

Bracco Imaging

Cook Medical

Interventional Therapeutics

Medtronic

Olympus

Pulmonx

Reva Medical

Sapiens Medical

Spiration

Jude Medical

Teleflex

Terumo

Veran Medical Technologies

Xact Robotics

VAPotherm, Inc.

Ethicon

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

ENDO-FLEX GmbH

Harrington Medical

Regional Analysis

The endobronchial valves market exhibits varied growth patterns across regions. North America holds a significant share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, and robust research activities. The US leads in product adoption, supported by favorable reimbursement policies and technological innovations. Europe is also a key market, driven by rising healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness of minimally invasive procedures.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing market, fueled by improving healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and increasing cases of respiratory disorders. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual market development, with potential growth opportunities arising from government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare access.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the endobronchial valves market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Pulmonx Corporation. These companies focus on innovation and technological advancements to enhance product efficacy and safety. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies to expand market reach and develop new products.

Additionally, companies are investing in research and development to create next-generation endobronchial valves that offer improved performance. The emphasis on providing comprehensive training and support to healthcare professionals is also a competitive differentiator. As the market evolves, these players will need to navigate regulatory challenges and adapt to changing consumer demands to maintain their competitive edge.

Key stakeholders

Pulmonologists and Respiratory Therapists

Thoracic Surgeons

Interventional Radiologists

Hospital and Healthcare Facility Administrators

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Patients with Severe Lung Conditions

Health Insurance Providers

Academic and Research Institutions

Government Healthcare Agencies

Others

Future Outlook

Most of the researchers are working on measuring the effectiveness of endobronchial valve treatment with a view to improving patients health outcomes. A study published in the Respiratory Medicine Journal in April 2023 focused on finding the impact of lung volume reduction using endobronchial valve treatment on patients' survival. The study witnessed 8.2 years of average survival after the treatment, along with improvements in pulmonary function, exercise capacity, and quality of life. The continuous rise in medical studies, particularly lungs-related devices, are in favor of building trust among patients to have a clear idea of how it affects their health after having the treatment, contributing to increased awareness about the bronchial valves in the marketplace.

