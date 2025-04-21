INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. - TMCI

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMCI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Treace Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

After market hours on May 7, 2024, Treace Medical issued a press release reporting, among other things, that it lowered its full-year 2024 revenue guidance from between $220 million and $225 million to between $201 million and $211 million. During the associated earnings call the same day, the Company revealed competition from minimally invasive osteotomy and Lapiplasty “knockoffs” created headwinds for Lapiplasty growth.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.95, or nearly 63%, to close at $4.17 per share on May 8, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.