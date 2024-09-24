Have your say on a proposed Pedestrianisation Trial in Newbury

This pre-trial consultation aims to gauge public opinion before any decisions are made.

Currently, Newbury's town centre streets - Northbrook Street, Bridge Street, Bartholomew Street (north), Mansion House Street, Wharf Street, and Market Place - are pedestrianised with no vehicle access from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The proposed trial, which is part of the Council Strategy 2023-2027, would extend this period of no vehicle access from 10:00am to 11:00pm.

The pedestrianisation trial aims to:

Boost the local economy by making the town centre more attractive to visitors, encouraging longer stays, and increasing footfall for businesses.

by making the town centre more attractive to visitors, encouraging longer stays, and increasing footfall for businesses. Enhance the environment by offering a more pleasant atmosphere for outdoor dining and public events, with less pollution and reduced traffic in the town centre surrounding areas.

by offering a more pleasant atmosphere for outdoor dining and public events, with less pollution and reduced traffic in the town centre surrounding areas. Improve safety by reducing the interaction between motor traffic and pedestrians or cyclists.

by reducing the interaction between motor traffic and pedestrians or cyclists. Encourage active travel by creating a more walkable and bike-friendly town centre.

Why your opinion matters:

This pre-trial consultation is a simple yes/no exercise to gauge public opinion before any decisions are made. If support is shown, an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) could be introduced to trial the changes in spring 2025.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Newbury's town centre. "By trialling, and experimenting, with extending pedestrianised hours, we aim to create a safer, greener, and more vibrant space for everyone. We want to hear from everyone in the community to make sure we get this right. So, whether you're a local business in the town centre, a local resident, commuter or visitor, I encourage everyone to take part in the pre-trial consultation and share their views."

Cllr Louise Sturgess, Executive Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at West Berkshire Council, said:

"Extending the pedestrianised hours in Newbury has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the town centre. Creating a safer and more pleasant environment for residents and visitors will help boost local businesses by encouraging more foot traffic and attract more events and activities. "This trial is an important step in supporting the local economy, and we want to ensure that everyone has the chance to share their view."

How to get involved:

Our survey is now open and to tell us your view, please complete our Newbury Town Centre Pedestrianisation survey by midnight on Tuesday 5 November 2024. It's a short survey and should take just five minutes of your time.

If you have any questions about the survey, please email our Economic Development Team.

Next steps:

All responses will be taken into consideration and should there be local support shown, we will apply to the Secretary of State to make an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO). If approval is granted, a six-month detailed consultation will begin during the official trial, helping us decide whether to make the extended pedestrianisation hours permanent, make changes, or go back to current arrangements.

For general enquiries about roads, transport and parking in West Berkshire, please visit our webpage.