Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Poised for Remarkable Growth | Astute Analytica

Global Behavioral Biometrics Market was valued at US$ 2.50 billion in 2023CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on an upward trajectory, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐.𝟓𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. Forecasts indicate significant growth, projecting the market will reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓.𝟎𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a remarkable 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟒𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Behavioral biometrics, which involves the identification and authentication of users based on their unique behavioral patterns, is gaining traction in various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and retail. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for enhanced security measures, driven by rising concerns over identity theft and fraud.
The market is being propelled by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, which enhance the accuracy and reliability of behavioral biometrics solutions. Additionally, the proliferation of mobile devices and online transactions has created a demand for robust security solutions that can seamlessly integrate into existing systems without compromising user experience.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲; 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃é𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞
The relentless surge of online fraud and identity theft is a global nightmare that's reached a fever pitch in the global behavioral biometrics market. The estimated worldwide financial impact of this scourge was a staggering $6 trillion in 2023 alone. Worse yet, the problem is growing exponentially – a study by Astute Analytica projects that online payment fraud alone will cause businesses a cumulative loss of over $206 billion between 2021 and 2025. Passwords and PINs, once the standard, are now alarmingly easy to crack. In 2022, over 15 billion data records were exposed, most due to easily exploited security weaknesses. Businesses, consumers, and governments are searching for solutions they can trust, making behavioral biometrics a rapidly emerging leader in next-generation security.
Behavioral biometrics does not concentrate on simple aspects such as fingerprints or voice recognition; rather, it looks at how individuals uniquely engage with their devices. It may be the distinctive rhythm of their keystrokes, a slight bend while swiping on their phone screen or even the way they hold their phones which makes this profile difficult to copy. A personalized system like this is always being honed by every interaction with its user thereby providing continuous checking instead of only one time-authentication verification.
The use of this technology varies greatly in the behavioral biometrics market. The bank might raise a flag on purchase if consumer navigate through the shopping app differently albeit slightly – someone else could have consumers’ phone! Alternatively, this can be seen in an online examination system where there is something unusual about how test takers enter responses indicating possible cheating cases. While still far from widespread adoption, behavioral biometrics represents a powerful tool in perpetual battle against cyber criminals that adds another layer of defense which can smoothly work without almost any effort for hackers trying to bypass it.
Key market players are focusing on research and development to introduce innovative solutions that cater to evolving security needs. Collaborations and strategic partnerships are also becoming increasingly common as companies seek to leverage complementary technologies and expand their market reach.
• Mastercard Incorporated.
• BioCatch Ltd.
• Ping Identity
• Prove Identity Inc.
• Fair Issac Corporation
• ThreatMark
• Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
• SecureAuth Corporation
• Zighra
• IBM Corporation
• NEC Corporation
• Microsoft Corp.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Voice Recognition
• Keystroke Dynamics
• Gait Analysis
• Signature Analysis
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• On Premise
• Cloud
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Risk & Compliance Management
• Identity Proofing
• Continuous Authentication
• Fraud Detection & Prevention
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• Large Enterprises
• SMEs
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Retail & E-commerce
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• Government & Defense
• IT & Telecom
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
