RSIPF farewells RAPPP advisors

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has farewelled two police advisors in Honiara last week.

The two advisors are Clinton Smith and Sam Elmaghraby who work several years under the Royal Solomon Island Police Force and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau expressed deep gratitude for the incredible contributions made by the RAPPP advisors during their time in the Solomon Islands, particularly for their support during significant national events such as the Pacific Games 2024 and the National General Election 2024.

“On behalf of the RSIPF, I want to acknowledge the impact both of you have had on our force and the various departments you’ve worked with as RAPPP advisors,” Commissioner Mangau said.

Commissioner Mangau applauded both advisors for their support in the departments they engaged with throughout the time they have served in the RSIPF.

Mr. Mangau said, “Your efforts in capacity development within the RSIPF have been commended and will be remembered for years to come.”

In their farewell remarks, both advisors expressed gratitude for the opportunities they received during their time with the RSIPF, describing the experience as rewarding and fulfilling.

RSIPF presented each Advisor with a letter of appreciation and gifts.

//End//

Advisor Clinton share his remarks during the farewell ceremony

Advisor Elmaghraby share his remarks during the farewell ceremony

Commissioner Mangau handing the RSIPF medal to advisor Smith during the farewell ceremony at the Rove PHQ