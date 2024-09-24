Vehicle travel at high speed hit and drag a female student on the tarmac at Panatina campus bus stop

The National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a male suspect from North Malaita in relation to the fatal accident at Panatina campus bus stop on 23 September 2024.

The arrest was made after the driver of the vehicle hit the deceased when she was crossing the road at the Panatina campus bus stop.

The two-ton vehicle travelled in an easterly direction at a high speed and hit the deceased when the deceased crossed the road. The vehicle hit and dragged the deceased to about 15 to 20 metres on the tarmac.

Acting Director NTD Staff Sergeant (SSgt) Measly Kelo said the 21-year-old female deceased is a student of Solomon Island National University and she is from Isabel Province.

Director Kelo said the victim was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH)and later died. Condolence to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of the loved one.

“Currently the investigation is conducted and the vehicle involved in the accident has been detained by police as part of the investigation,” SSgt Kelo said.

Mr. Kelo said, “A reconciliation between both parties involved in the fatal accident has been conducted but investigation will progress to go before the court.”

//End//