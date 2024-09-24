OneTap Loyalty® Technology Receives Global Investment, Launches New UK-Based Company

OneTap Loyalty Expands Globally with new UK-Based Company, OneTap Group Ltd

OneTap Group Ltd, introduces an innovative loyalty solution that integrates payment and rewards with a single tap for seamless shopping.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry giants, Brian Dunne, based in the UK, and Debbie Ghillino, based in South Africa were so impressed with the value proposition and the potential of the technology created by Australian based Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, they have invested and joined forces to form a new company, OneTap Group Ltd, which is based in the UK.

Debbie Ghillino, CEO of The Incentive Company, South Africa, is enthusiastic about the opportunity: “We are blown away by the brilliant proposition that OneTap Loyalty® and are excited to be part of this very clever loyalty solution on a global scale.”

“It’s not often that a technology solution in a single country is taken up by other parties and invested in” says Brian Dunne, who has decades of experience in the payments industry, including One4All, SVM, Target and many other major retailers. “With OneTap Loyalty® technology, we are the first to market with a truly global offer and the new company gives a grounding for serious growth which is tremendously exciting” Dunne articulated.

With the recent exodus of Bink in the UK, which had a similar proposition, there is now a gap in the UK market for this business solution.

Initially developed by Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd based in Australia, specialists in loyalty programs, global rewards and digital payment technology, the agnostic solution revolutionises retail loyalty programmes by seamlessly integrating them with consumer payment cards.

Carly Neubauer, Managing Director of OneTap Group Ltd and Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, the company who developed the proprietary solution says “one of the best things about launching in Australia was the solid foundation to develop our solution, we are now taking it to take to a global market with an offering that clients can trust”.

OneTap Loyalty®, the advanced digital payment solution that turns any payment card into a loyalty card, is designed to streamline the shopping experience by merging payment and loyalty functionalities into a single function.

Customers can now make quick and secure payments while effortlessly accruing points, rewards and benefits through their store’s loyalty program—all with just one tap.

Gary Cobain, CEO of PokitPal, who partnered with OneTap Loyalty® for the original technology solution in Australia states that “we are delighted to work with OneTap Group Ltd to develop and launch this exciting product”.

In addition, OneTap Group Ltd have partnered with Fidel API, owned by Enigmatic Smile, to enable a truly global offering in the market. Vice President, Carolina Parados says ““We are very excited to partner with OneTap Loyalty® globally and support their clients in delivering exceptional loyalty experiences. This partnership allows us to leverage our innovative Fidel API technology to provide seamless, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of a global audience. By combining our strengths, we aim to drive greater customer engagement and satisfaction, ultimately transforming the way brands interact with their customers and fostering long-term loyalty. ”

The groundbreaking OneTap Loyalty® solution enables consumers to use their payment card as a loyalty card to ensure they get their reward points and benefits every time they shop, regardless of whether they remember to use their loyalty cards or not.

Carly Neubauer, Managing Director of OneTap Group Ltd and Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, says “loyalty programmes have become an important tool the world over in the management of the household budget as families desperately try to make ends meet.”

To provide further advantage to clients, particularly in the retail sector, OneTap Group Ltd have partnered with Lexer, a leading customer data platform (CDXP) across Australia, the US and South East Asia. Providing clients a single customer view and rich data insights, the partnership enables retail clients to access OneTap Loyalty technology directly via the Lexer system to close the loop with connecting online and offline data, for omnichannel retailers. Head of Sales & Partnerships for ANZ, Aaron Luxmoore states “Retailers are looking for new ways to gain data from customer transactions and OneTap Loyalty® provides direct first party data”.

About OneTap Loyalty® and OneTap Group Ltd

OneTap Loyalty®, an innovative payment and loyalty solution originally developed by Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd in Australia, is making its mark on the global stage.

Industry leaders Brian Dunne (UK) and Debbie Ghillino (South Africa) have invested in the technology, launching OneTap Group Ltd in the UK. This groundbreaking solution turns any payment card into a loyalty card, streamlining payments and rewards in one tap. By partnering with Fidel API and Lexer, OneTap Group Ltd is set to transform the way retailers engage with customers worldwide, offering seamless integration and real-time data insights. For more, visit: www.onetapgroup.org.

