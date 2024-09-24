New Jurid® 847 2.0 LL Brake Block Significantly Reduces Wheel Servicing Costs of Rail Freight Wagons

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco today introduced a second-generation, lifecycle-cost (LCC) optimized Jurid® 847 LL brake block that helps significantly reduce wheel servicing costs of rail freight wagons. The new Jurid 847 2.0 LL block features an optimized block shape and block/wheel contact surface, developed in response to customer input, that extend service life and dramatically reduce wheel LCC. This new LL block retains the UIC homologation of the first-generation Jurid 847 block.



“Wheels are the costliest freight wagon service component, so by helping extend their life, the Jurid 847 2.0 LL brake block provides our customers with a valuable competitive advantage,” said Piero Bruno, Group Vice President and General Manager Braking, Tenneco. “This innovation once again demonstrates the commitment of Tenneco and the Jurid brand to develop superior brake solutions for the rail freight industry.”

Jurid 847 2.0 LL block fulfils UIC requirements for one-to-one replacement of noisy cast iron brake blocks, providing operators with cost benefits through improved LCC as well as environmental compliance.

“Due to our close collaboration with customers, we have been able to proactively address market needs through the development of the Jurid 847 2.0 LL block,” said Holger Schaus, Vice President Global OE Engineering Braking, Tenneco. “Block-to-wheel contact area and block shape have been optimized to provide gains in every technical area, both over the first-generation Jurid 847 LL block and competitor products. Tenneco and Jurid have once again set an impressive braking benchmark for the railway sector.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.





CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/763ef24c-9c68-4b1d-ab53-f27677733977

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/125aacd5-8cb0-45ed-a4bb-5ffd67049360

The new Jurid® 847 Brake Block The new Jurid® 847 Brake Block Jurid® 847 Brake Block Significantly Reduces Wheel Servicing Costs of Rail Freight Wagons Jurid® 847 Brake Block Significantly Reduces Wheel Servicing Costs of Rail Freight Wagons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.