SEA Global Awarded Malampaya Phase 4 Detail Design by Prime Energy

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEA Global announced being awarded the detail design of Malampaya Phase 4 subsea scope from Prime Energy. The contract covers design of the subsea infrastructure for two deepwater development wells in the Camago and Malampaya East fields in the Philippines.

Located 50 kilometres offshore Northwest Palawan, the Malampaya project began its commercial operations in January 2002, contributing over USD$13.14 billion in revenues to the Philippine government thus far, while providing up to 20% of the country’s electricity requirement.

“Prime Energy is excited to partner with SEA Global on our Malampaya Phase 4 project for the detailed design of the subsea structures, umbilicals, and flowlines. SEA's globally recognised expertise in deepwater offshore engineering, as well as their commitment to excellence, align perfectly with Prime Energy's values and requirements for Malampaya Phase 4. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Prime Energy’s USD$800 million MP4 investment plan to extend the production life of this critical national asset. We look forward to working closely with SEA to ensure the successful and timely delivery of this crucial project, in order to boost and extend the indigenous energy security of the Philippines,” said Donnabel Kuizon Cruz, President and CEO of Prime Energy Resources Development B.V.

Director at SEA Global, Adam Czajko, said, “SEA is excited to be part of the Malampaya Phase 4 project and provide our expertise in deepwater engineering and execution support. After successful completion of the FEED, we are well placed to deliver the detail design, including the deployment of SEA Global’s ICE PLATFORM technology to solve some of the most complex design challenges.”

The work will be executed from SEA Global’s Perth office with support from their European entity, SEA Global sp. z o.o., headquartered in Gdańsk, Poland.

ABOUT SEA GLOBAL

SEA Global is a pioneering engineering and project delivery firm headquartered in Perth Australia, with offices in Gdańsk, Poland. Operating on major projects globally, the company combines cutting-edge automated engineering workflows with project execution expertise to tackle complex infrastructure challenges, with specialist skills in upstream and midstream oil & gas engineering, and renewable energy infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

