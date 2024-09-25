Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.87 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate [SLES] Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in personal care products, surfactant demand, detergent manufacturing, expansion of homecare products, cosmetics and personal care trends, consumer awareness and preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in personal care industry, rising demand for surfactants, continued expansion in detergent manufacturing, shift towards eco-friendly formulations, product diversification in personal care.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9122&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market

Rising awareness about personal hygiene is expected to propel the growth of the sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market going forward. Personal hygiene refers to the practice of how a person cares for their body. Furthermore, the pandemic has heightened safety and hygiene concerns, resulting in increased consumption of personal care products and demand for sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) utilized in these personal hygiene products.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-sles-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Croda International PLC, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Taiwan NJC Corporation Ltd., Stepan Company, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Godrej Industries Ltd., Kao Corporation, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Quimicos del Cauca S.A.S., Akshar Chemical India Private Limited, Zhengzhou Joint Industry Corporation, Yantai Wenxu Industrial Co. Ltd., Airedale Chemical Company Limited, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Sasol Limited, Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio, Vinati Organics Limited, Lion Corporation, Zhejiang Zanyu Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Xinyi Hengchang Chemical Co. Ltd., Lubrizol Corporation, Enaspol a.s., Innospec Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Sinolight Chemicals Co. Ltd., Miwon Commercial Co. Ltd., Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market Growth?

Major companies in the sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market are focused on strategic collaboration with major manufacturing companies to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

How Is The Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cosmetic Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Detergents And Cleaners, Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Medical Chemicals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Market Definition

Sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) is a popular anionic surfactant found in a wide range of personal care products and for multiple industrial uses. It acts as a surfactant in cleaning products, wetting surfaces, and suspending soil so that it may be washed away. This component gives cleaning solutions foaming qualities to the products.

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate SLES Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market size, sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market drivers and trends, sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market major players and sodium lauryl ether sulfate SLES market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

AgroScience Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agroscience-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.