Shopping Centers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shopping centers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5,480.85 billion in 2023 to $5,849.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of automobiles and suburbanization, entertainment and leisure integration, population growth, rise in the standard of living and rise in the middle-class income.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Shopping Centers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The shopping centers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7,681.20 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumption of daily necessities, increase in purchasing power, rising digital connectivity, growing number of financially independent women, and increasing spending on fashionable apparel.

Growth Driver Of The Shopping Centers Market

The increasing spending on fashionable apparel is expected to propel the growth of the shopping centers market going forward. Fashionable apparel refers to clothing and accessories that are trendy, stylish, and in line with the latest fashion trends. The increasing spending on fashionable apparel is due to rising disposable incomes, social media influence, celebrity endorsements, fast fashion availability, and evolving consumer preferences. Shopping centers are centralized hubs for fashionable apparel where diverse fashion retailers, ranging from high-end boutiques to mainstream brands, showcase and retail a wide array of trendy clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Shopping Centers Market Share?

Key players in the market include Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Kroger Company, Tesco plc, Brookfield Property Partners L.P., Simon Property Group Inc., Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, Taubman Centers Inc., Kimco Realty Corporation, Tripadvisor Inc., Klépierre S.A., Macerich, CBL & Associates Properties Inc., Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Mercialys SA, ECE Group GmbH & Co. KG, Hammerson plc, Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc, Sunshine Shopping Center Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Shopping Centers Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the shopping centers market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as fully autonomous and contactless cashier-less systems, on enhancing the customer experience and streamline operations. Fully autonomous and contactless cashier-less systems involve technology that enables customers to shop and pay without interacting with human cashiers, utilizing automation for a streamlined shopping experience.

How Is The Global Shopping Centers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Regional Malls, Neighborhood Centers, Outlet Malls, Lifestyle Centers, Mixed Use Development

2) By Product: Apparel And Accessories, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Hardline And Softline, Diversified

3) By Tenant: Retail Stores, Restaurants, Entertainment Venues, Other Tenants

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Shopping Centers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Shopping Centers Market Definition

Shopping centers are large complexes that house multiple retail stores and other commercial establishments within a single area. They are designed to provide consumers with various goods and services in a convenient and often aesthetically pleasing environment.

Shopping Centers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global shopping centers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Shopping Centers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on shopping centers market size, shopping centers market drivers and trends, shopping centers market major players and shopping centers market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

