UNEP at the UN General Assembly

As dialogues considering the world’s path towards a just and resilient future at the UN General Assembly, UNEP is taking part in the following events this weekend. Time zone: EDT.

20 September | 1500-1615 hrs | Empowering Youth for Sustainable Futures: Intergenerational Responsibility and Skills for a Just Transition

Where: UNHQ Conference Room 2 and live

21 September | 1630-1830 hrs | The Global Digital Compact: A Roadmap to Advance Sustainable Digital Transformation for an Equitable and Sustainable World

Where: Estonian House, 234 E 34th St, New York

Other events to watch out for this weekend:

20 September | 0830-1230 hrs | Youth Forum on the Future of the Environment

Where: Estonian House, 234 E 34th St, New York

21 September | Human Rights of Future Generations - the path forward.

Where: Virtual

21 September | 1400-1530 hrs | Confronting Conflict Crisis and climate for a sustainable tomorrow through intergenerational action

Where: Even hotel, E 44th St, New York

22 September | 1500-1630 hrs | Mobilizing Private Sector Ambition and Accountability to Transform Food Systems

Where: Private dining room 4th floor

22 September | 1830-2000 hrs | Sustainable Development Goals at a Turning Point

Where: Tavern on the Green, W 67th St, New York