UNEP at the UN General Assembly
As dialogues considering the world’s path towards a just and resilient future at the UN General Assembly, UNEP is taking part in the following events this weekend. Time zone: EDT.
20 September | 1500-1615 hrs | Empowering Youth for Sustainable Futures: Intergenerational Responsibility and Skills for a Just Transition
Where: UNHQ Conference Room 2 and live
21 September | 1630-1830 hrs | The Global Digital Compact: A Roadmap to Advance Sustainable Digital Transformation for an Equitable and Sustainable World
Where: Estonian House, 234 E 34th St, New York
Other events to watch out for this weekend:
20 September | 0830-1230 hrs | Youth Forum on the Future of the Environment
Where: Estonian House, 234 E 34th St, New York
21 September | Human Rights of Future Generations - the path forward.
Where: Virtual
21 September | 1400-1530 hrs | Confronting Conflict Crisis and climate for a sustainable tomorrow through intergenerational action
Where: Even hotel, E 44th St, New York
22 September | 1500-1630 hrs | Mobilizing Private Sector Ambition and Accountability to Transform Food Systems
Where: Private dining room 4th floor
22 September | 1830-2000 hrs | Sustainable Development Goals at a Turning Point
Where: Tavern on the Green, W 67th St, New York
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.