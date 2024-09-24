EMQN CIC partners with Informed Genomics to validate clinical laboratory results

Simon Davis, CEO at Informed Genomics Informed Genomics, a UK private laboratory focusing on quality and speed

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informed Genomics, the UK-based genomic testing laboratory delivering innovative ISO accredited services, has been selected by EMQN CIC to provide tumour profiling to support its quality assurance services.Informed Genomics offers comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) cancer mutation analyses from solid tumour and cell-free DNA in a single workflow. The variant detection validations in FFPE cancer tissues provided by Informed Genomics enables EMQN CIC to verify the genomic composition of their sample materials. This supports EMQN CIC’s activities assessing the accuracy of the clinical laboratories that they work with.Simon Patton, CEO at EMQN CIC, said: “We are committed to improving standards and the quality of diagnostic laboratory testing, so it is important that our selected partners deliver to the same high standards. We have been really impressed with the service delivered by the team at Informed Genomics to date and look forward to receiving their continued support in the future.”Simon Davis, CEO at Informed Genomics, said: “We are delighted to be working with EMQN CIC to validate and ensure the accuracy of test results for patients. As a business, we are committed to improving the healthcare journeys of patients though genomic testing. We adhere to the strictest of quality standards to ensure that we can deliver these improvements, offering fast-turnaround times and a wealth of clinical and research expertise from our UK laboratory. We are very proud of the services that we deliver to our customers, across both public and private sectors, and excited to be developing our partnership with EMQN CIC”.

