Mass Spectrometry Market Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Mass Spectrometry Market Growing at 8% CAGR | Top Companies: Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mass Spectrometry Market Growing at 8% CAGR | Top Companies: Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Growing use of mass spectrometry for multiple applications in medical research and drug discovery and development procedures is slated to bolster market growth. Advancements in mass spectrometry technologies and the launch of new mass spectrometers are also supporting mass spectrometry market development worldwide.

Mass spectrometry providers are projected to focus on improving the resolution and accuracy of their offerings to maximize their business scope in the future. Incremental additions to the capabilities of new mass spectrometry equipment are helping market players stay competitive and are also driving innovation. Use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies will be a major turning point for the global mass spectrometry market as it could enhance the efficacy and capabilities of mass spectrometry in the long run.

Segmental Analysis

By Technology -

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry, Triple Quadrupole (Tandem), Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF), FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry), Single Mass Spectrometry, Ion Trap, Quadrupole, Time-of-Flight (TOF), Other Mass Spectrometry

By Application -

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Other Applications

By Region -

North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

New Mass Spectrometry Solutions – Key Source of Revenue for All Mass spectrometry Companies

In August 2023, an innovative new mass spectrometry solution was launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific in certain European countries. The EXENT Solution was designed to revolutionize the diagnosis of patients with monoclonal gammopathy. The novel automated solution was launched in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium following its IVDR certification.

In June 2022, new mass spectrometers were launched by Agilent Technologies. The new offerings featured in-device intelligence to provide better results and increase uptime for users. 6475 triple quadrupole (TQ) LC-MS system, 7000E, 7010C TQ GC-MS systems, and 5977C GC-MSD systems were among the products launched.

Mass spectrometry companies earn their major revenue through sales of mass spectrometers and other mass spectrometry solutions and services. Launching innovative devices and services to stay competitive is imperative for all mass spectrometry providers.

This report covers the following players:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Waters Corporation

• Kore Technologies, Ltd.

• Dani Instruments S.P.A.

• Leco Corporation

Advanced Technologies to Enhance Mass spectrometry Data Analysis Projected to Bring in New Business Opportunities

In June 2024, a novel platform for absolute quantification and identification of mass spectrometry data was launched by Matterworks Inc. PyxisTM is the first of its kind AI-powered solution designed specifically for mass spectrometry data to boost innovation in biotechnology and improve drug discovery potential as well. The solution achieves this through its AI-powered image and text processing pipelines.

Mass Analytica, a renowned provider of software solutions to enhance efficiency in small molecule research teamed up with SCIEX, a leading name in mass spectrometry to unveil an AI quant solution for mass spectrometry data quantification and processing in June 2024. The solution minimizes human intervention in mass spectrometry data analysis and streamlines the process.

As artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies transform different aspects of the world, they are also playing a crucial role in changing the mass spectrometry market growth outlook as well. From mass spectrometry data analytics to operations, advanced technologies are forecasted to change the complete outlook of the market in the long run.

Mass spectrometry companies have a vast scope for expanding their business as investments in medical R&D keep on increasing globally. Developing advanced solutions and services while using leading technologies will be the only way mass spectrometry providers can stay competitive in the long run as digitization becomes an integral part of the medical industry.

