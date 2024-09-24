Immunoassay Market to Surpass USD 54.27 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 5.59% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Immunoassay Market

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immunoassay Market size was valued at USD 33.26 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 35.12 billion in 2023 to USD 54.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

An immunoassay is a bioanalytical technique that uses antigen-antibody affinity to differentiate and measure molecules of interest in biological samples. Immunoassays are laboratory techniques that can quickly and accurately detect specific compounds. Increased R&D efforts, as well as disease diagnosis, cancer markers, cardiac diagnostics, drug therapy monitoring, and clinical research methodologies are likely to boost market growth. The roles of immunoassays have many bioanalytical applications such as testing drive market expansion.

The major factors driving the market expansion include an increase in incidents and spread of infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 30 new diseases have emerged in the last two decades, threatening the health of millions.

Immunoassay Market Segmental Analysis

Global Immunoassay Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, specimen, application, end user, and region.

By product, market is segmented into Reagents & Kits, Analyzers.

By technology, market is segmented into ELISA, CLIA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, ELISPOT, and Other Technologies.

By specimen, market is segmented into Blood, Saliva, Urine, and Other Specimens.

By application, market is segmented into Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Disorders, Allergy Diagnostics, Oncology, Bone & Mineral Disorders, Drug Monitoring and Testing, Blood Screening, Newborn Screening, and Other Applications.

By end user, market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations, Home Care Settings, Blood Banks, and Research & Academic Laboratories.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Future Impact in the Next 4-5 Years, Accelerating Progress Through Discovery of New Products and Diseases

Over the next 4-5 years, innovations in more sensitive testing, automation and point-of-care testing are expected to drive significant growth in the immunoassay market as demand for faster, more accurate diagnosis of diseases. Immunoassays turn into a critical device for the early diagnosis and treatment via combining a couple of assays, that may discover multiple biomarkers simultaneously and enhance the efficiency of the prognosis. Furthermore, customized medication will growth the demand for centered antibodies, making diagnostic tests faster, more accessible, and more patient specific.

This report covers the following players:

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Revvity (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Diasorin S.p.A. (Italy)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

• BioM√©rieux (France)

• Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Meridian Bioscience (US)

• Bio-Techne (US)

• Cellabs (Australia)

• Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

• J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Bioscience) (Japan)

• Cell Sciences (US)

• Enzo Biochem (US)

• Creative Diagnostics (US)

• Boster Biological Technology (US)

• Elabscience (China)

• Wako-Chemie Medical (Germany)

• Seracare Lifesciences Inc. (US)

• Epitope Diagnostics (US)

• Kamiya Biomedical Company (US)

• Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden)

• Trivitron Healthcare (India)

• Inbios International, Inc. (US)

• Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Long-term Impact at 10 Years, Improved Precision and Diagnostic Ability

Over the next decade, immunohistochemistry will be at the forefront of personalized precision medicine, with advances in biomarker discovery and extensive testing. Emerging next-generation immunotherapy with AI and big data analytics is likely to help predict disease onset and progression. These technologies will enable sensitive molecular diagnosis of diseases, long before symptoms appear, and lead to more active treatments.

In June 2022, Roche received an Immediate Use Authorization from the FDA for Cobas SARS-CoV- 2 Duo for use on a fully functional Cobas 6800/8800 system.

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. will have 100,000 shares. (USA) introduced its fully automatic analyzers, the Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master, specifically designed for enzyme testing applications

In May 2021, Beckman Coulter (USA) introduced its fully functional and positive COVID-19 immunoassay, Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG. The immunoassay is an absolute quantitative laboratory-based immunoglobulin G (IgG) serology test aimed at quantifying antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Product

1. Reagents & Kits

2. Analyzers

B. Technology

1. ELISA

2. CLIA

3. IFA

4. Rapid Tests

5. Western Blotting

6. ELISPOT

7. Other Technologies

C. Specimen

1. Blood

2. Saliva

3. Urine

4. Other Specimens

D. Application

1. Infectious Diseases

2. Endocrinology

3. Cardiology

4. Autoimmune Disorders

5. Allergy Diagnostics

6. Oncology

7. Bone & Mineral Disorders

8. Drug Monitoring and Testing

9. Blood Screening

10. Newborn Screening

11. Other Applications

E. End-Use

1. Hospitals & Clinics

2. Clinical Laboratories

3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations

4. Home Care Settings

5. Blood Banks

6. Research & Academic Laboratories

Immunoassay Market Pioneering Precision in Diagnostics

The immunoassay market is growing rapidly, driven by the growing demand for diagnostic accuracy, personalized medicine, and biotechnological innovations. When healthcare with increasing focus on early drug discovery and personalized medicine, immunology research continues to gain importance in many industries. Advances in point-of-care testing (POCT) are transforming the immunoassay market. POCT immunoassays can provide rapid and reliable results outside of traditional laboratories, they are driving a push for healthcare delivery in different settings, improving patient care. As personalized medicine becomes an important part of healthcare, immunoassays play a vital role in identifying biomarkers and modifying treatments. This trend will further drive market growth.

