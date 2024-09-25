Looma’s Celebrates Over a Decade of Exceptional Cake Delivery Service in Sydney

Looma's Ferrero Rocher Cake with Happy Birthday Topper

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loomas, a trusted cake delivery service in Sydney, is proud to mark over 12 years of delivering cakes and desserts to homes and businesses across Sydney. Boasting more than 1,450 glowing Google reviews and an impressive 4.9-star average rating, Loomas has earned a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service. Since its founding in 2012, the company has remained dedicated to making premium cakes from scratch at their newly built cake factory.

Their gluten free vanilla raspberry cake and their vegan / gluten free chocolate mud cake have been reviewed favourably hundreds of times both on their website and across social media.

Operating six days a week, Loomas offers flexible delivery options with convenient time windows, ensuring that cakes and treats arrive fresh and on time for morning tea, birthdays, or corporate events.

What sets Loomas apart from other cake delivery services in Sydney is their dedication to quality control. They operate their own fleet of refrigerated vehicles and employ their own team of drivers, whereas many other cake suppliers that rely on third-party couriers.

“We’ve been honoured to serve Sydney’s sweetest moments for more than a decade,” said Michael Khatib, co-founder of Loomas. “We understand how important it is for every cake to be perfect, not just in taste but also in presentation. By controlling every aspect of the delivery process, from our kitchen to your doorstep, we can guarantee that quality is never compromised.”

In addition to cakes, Loomas offers a variety of gourmet treats such as macarons, profiteroles and tarts. Customers also have the option to add a personal touch to their order with custom cake toppers, ensuring that their cake is as unique as their celebration.

Loomas caters to a wide range of dietary preferences, offering gluten-free cakes, dairy-free, and vegan options to meet the needs of all customers. The company’s commitment to inclusive, high-quality offerings has made it a favourite among cake lovers and event planners alike.

Customers can browse the full product selection online and easily place an order via Loomas user-friendly website. With a simple, seamless checkout process and flexible delivery scheduling, getting the perfect cake for any occasion has never been easier.

About Loomas

Founded in 2012, Loomas is Sydney’s premier cake delivery service, specializing in high-quality cakes and desserts. With over 1,450 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.9, the company is known for its excellent products and exceptional customer service.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.loomas.com.au.

