James Langston's 'The Building of a Church (Second Edition)', A Journey of Faith and Surrender

Faithfully Building God's Divine Vision

A Crucial Resource for Christians Seeking to Advance the Kingdom and Enrich Their Faith

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated second edition of ‘The Building of a Church’ by James Langston is set to be released on September 25th, 2024. This book takes readers on a transformative journey towards building a community rooted in faith, drawing from Langston’s 27-year Navy career and 52 years of living for ‘Jesus’. With powerful insights and personal experiences, Langston shares lessons of commitment, failure, struggle, and faith to help readers build a physical and spiritual church centered on God’s purpose.

In this new edition, Langston delves deeper into the spiritual aspects of building a church, providing readers with practical and meaningful guidance. He shares his struggles and failures, highlighting the importance of perseverance and faith in the face of challenges. Through his words, readers will gain a deeper understanding of the true purpose of a church and how to create a community that reflects God’s love and teachings.

The Building of a Church (Second Edition) is a powerful and insightful guide that takes you on a journey of faith, dedication, and divine purpose. Through this book, you explore both the practical and spiritual aspects of building a church. Langston draws from his own experiences as a pastor and a leader, sharing wisdom on what it means to construct not just a physical structure but a thriving community centered on God’s teachings.

The book addresses key principles such as faith, surrender, and perseverance, offering readers guidance on how to embrace God’s will in every step of the journey. Langston explains how the process of building a church mirrors the spiritual growth that individuals undergo, as both require dedication, prayer and trust in God’s plan. Each chapter is filled with relatable stories and scriptural insights that highlight the challenges and triumphs of building a church that serves as a beacon of hope and faith for its community.

Langston’s book is a timely and relevant read for those seeking to strengthen their faith and build a community centered on God’s purpose. His unique perspective, drawn from his extensive experience in the Navy and his unwavering devotion to ‘Jesus Christ’, offers readers a refreshing and insightful approach to building a church. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to deepen their spiritual journey and create a meaningful impact in their community.

Langston’s personal life is a testament to his dedication. He has been married to his wife, Cecilia, for 45 years, and together they have raised six children. They are also proud grandparents to fifteen grandchildren. Through his family and ministry, Langston’s life is one of service, both to God and to others, and his teachings in The Building of a Church (Second Edition) reflect the depth of his commitment to building strong, faith-centered communities.

‘The Building of a Church (Second Edition)’ is now available for order on major online retailers. Langston’s powerful words and spiritual insights will inspire readers to embark on their own journey towards building a community rooted in faith. Don’t miss out on this transformative read and pre-order your copy today. For more information, visit Langston’s website or follow him on social me

