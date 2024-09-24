Submit Release
Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Open in Baker County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- FEMA has opened Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Baker County to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby.

Center location:

Baker County
Baker County Fairgrounds
5567 Lauramore Road
Macclenny, FL 32063
Open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Thursday

When this center moves to a new location, details will be provided to the public. 

To find other center locations for Hurricane Debby go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Alachua, Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

