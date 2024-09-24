Governor Newsom signs bipartisan bills to address sideshows and street takeovers

Communities throughout California report increased sideshow activities and street takeovers. These dangerous events, where people race vehicles and shut down streets to perform stunts, can quickly turn deadly, often leading to accidents, spectator injuries, and other criminal activity, and block roadways and disrupt traffic flow, including access for emergency vehicles.

Participants, organizers, and spectators be warned

These new laws expand vehicle impoundment authority for law enforcement, including for spectators and those aiding in illegal speed contests and sideshows, while also standardizing terminology for “sideshows” and “street takeovers” statewide, and targeting reckless driving activities on highways and parking lots.

Governor Newsom today strengthened California’s ability to improve road safety by signing the following bills:

AB 1978 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Vehicles: speed contests

AB 2186 by Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R-Palm Springs) – Vehicles: impoundment

AB 2807 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Vehicles: sideshows and street takeovers

AB 3085 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Vehicles: removal and impoundment

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Today’s signing follows the Governor’s recent signing of landmark legislation providing law enforcement and prosecutors with additional tools to arrest and prosecute criminals for smash-and-grabs, retail theft, auto burglaries, and other property crime. While California’s crime rate remains near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.