PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Dela Rosa: I won't hide behind anyone's skirt; congressmen's words won't kill me Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday refuted Antipolo Representative Romeo Acop's remarks, saying there's no need to hide behind someone's skirt as words can't kill him. "All I can say sir is: I am alright sir! I did not hide behind the skirt of my mother when I fought the terrorists and the insurgents with bullets flying all over, then why should I hide behind somebody's skirt now knowing that your words cannot kill me?" Dela Rosa said in a statement. He stressed that this is not a trait expected of Philippine Military Academy alumnus. "You and me were both raised by the same Academy. You and me both served the same branch of service," Dela Rosa told Acop. The former national police chief-turned-lawmaker made the remark as Acop accused him of "hiding behind Vice President Sara Duterte's skirt" as the House of Representatives continues its investigation into the anti-illegal drug campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Dela Rosa has repeatedly explained that he will not attend the House probe due to inter-parliamentary courtesy and not because he is afraid of the questions and allegations that might be raised against him. The senator described the House probe as a "fishing expedition" that is meant to crush Duterte allies ahead of the 2025 and the 2028 elections.

