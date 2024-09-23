Governor Abbott Announces Texas Focus Film Series At Bullock Museum

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission in conjunction with the Bob Bullock State History Museum today announced the revival of the Texas Focus Film Series, which spotlights films made by, for, and about Texans. The 2024 Texas film series will kick off October 18 with a special 50th anniversary screening of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” filmed in Texas and released in 1974. A panel discussion with the film’s original cast and crew will be held immediately following the screening.



“Texas has a rich and fascinating film history that spans over 100 years, with iconic feature films and TV shows produced in every corner of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Celebrating and growing media production industries in Texas helps to spur local job creation. I thank the Texas Film Commission and the Bullock Museum for hosting the Texas Focus Film Series that presents the cinematic exploration of the Texas story through Texas talent and storytelling against the Lone Star State’s expansive backdrop.”



“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” was one of the first films the Texas Film Commission helped secure for filming and production in Texas. The special screening is Friday, October 18, in the Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock State History Museum. Doors open at 6 pm for the 7 pm start. For more information on the Texas Focus Film Series, 50th anniversary screening, and tickets, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/event/texas-focus-the-texas-chain-saw-massacre-50th-anniversary-screening.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 189,000 production jobs across the state since 2007.



For more information on the Texas Focus Film Series, visit: thestoryoftexas.com/visit/see-films/texas-focus.

