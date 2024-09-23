Warrenton, GA (September 23, 2024) – At the request of the Warrenton Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Keveonta Hill, age 28, of Augusta, GA.

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, at about 4:20 p.m., the Warrenton Police Department was dispatched and responded to a home in the 100 block of Culpepper Street, Warrenton, Warren County, GA, in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered Hill inside the home with gunshot wounds. Hill was pronounced dead on the scene.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Georgia.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the Warrenton Police Department at 706-465-3309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.