Botanic Healthcare launches Ingredient Portfolio in ClaimsBae® by REJIMUS, INC.

REJIMUS - ClaimsBae

Botanic Healthcare LLC, a pioneering Food and Ayurvedic ingredient supplier kicked off its ingredient portfolio inclusion into ClaimsBae® by REJIMUS, INC.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botanic Healthcare LLC, a pioneering Food and Ayurvedic ingredient supplier with operations in the US and India, kicked off its ingredient portfolio inclusion into ClaimsBae, the leading structure-function claims library available online to the US Dietary Supplement market developed by REJIMUS, INC.“Our continuous effort to increase value add for customers of ClaimsBaewithout additional cost, who seek to streamline their literature research and substantiation of structure-function claims on Dietary Supplement finished products remains on the forefront of our growth strategy ,” said Brandon Griffin, CEO of REJIMUS, INC. “Users can easily search, sort, rank and explore pre-qualified and substantiated claims while seamlessly identifying the corresponding active ingredients linked thereto, the ingredient levels/ranges need for the given claim, as well as pull up the studies our team has already qualified, but this was just the beginning. Now we are onboarding select ingredient brands that we have pre-qualified, which allows users of the platform to more easily identify suppliers of such ingredients linked to their desired claims to help streamline their sourcing efforts while remaining fully aligned with their branding and marketing initiatives.”ClaimsBaeis an online database developed by REJIMUS, INC. derived from over a decade of substantiation dossiers written for several hundreds of Dietary Supplement brands across tens of thousands of products. Bi-directional search-ability allows users to look up ingredients by desired claim, claim category, or keyword and other criteria; vice versa, users can easily search for all claims associated with a given active ingredient that is either already in their formula or desired for use. Now, pre-qualified Suppliers of such branded ingredients are presented for consideration with key documentation, to help ensure immediate access to obtain more ingredient information, near instant quoting as well as start the supplier qualification process.“ClaimsBaeis truly a remarkable platform for anyone involved with product or formulation development within the Dietary Supplement industry, whether on the brand side or within manufacturing,” said Brent Davis, VP of Sales at Botanic Healthcare LLC. “When building a finished product brand or marketing strategy around a given ingredient, active ingredient combination, or in the marketing expansion of an existing formula, this is a tool that reduces more than 90% of the collective effort to achieve the legally required substantiation. The ingredients from Botanic Healthcare are extensively researched and in being pre-qualified by the REJIMUS team, our commitment to quality and ingredient performance stands out front for what finished product brands require to get to market faster and grow with less overall legal and regulatory risks.”About Botanic Healthcare LLC:Our legacy is 20 years of expertise and customer satisfaction, driven by revolutionary scientific methodologies and unswerving devotion to botanical ingredient innovation and quality. We are today global leaders in developing and manufacturing plant-derived active principles for complementary health medicine: pharmaceuticals, health-food and personal care industries. We integrate traditional knowledge with modern science to create a path-breaking approach to natural health ingredients. For more information, please visit: https://www.botanichealthcare.net About REJIMUS, Inc.:REJIMUS, INC. is a preeminent regulatory management consulting firm enabling companies in the Food, Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic and Homeopathic/OTC industries to develop novel ingredients and finished products with less legal and regulatory risks, while optimizing their quality operations and supply-chain under all applicable regulations. The company is a leader in labeling and marketing compliance. For more information on the markets served and service offerings, please visit: https://www.rejimus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.