MHMS MINISTER TO ATTEND HIGH LEVEL MEETING ON ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTENCE DURING THE 79th UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK

The Minister of Health and Medical Services and Parliament Member for North Guadalcanal, the Hon. Dr Paul Popora Bosawai is part of a high-level government delegation that left the country over the weekend to participate in the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session in New York.

The 79th UN session’s theme is “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations” and will consist of sessions and plenaries based around five main tracks (sustainable development and financing; peace and security; a digital future for all; youth and future generations; and global governance), and other topics that cut across all of the work of the UN, including human rights, gender equality and the climate crisis.

Health Minister the Hon Dr Bosawai is expected to attend a High Level Meeting (HLM) on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) where the Minister will deliver the country statement, to convey Solomon Islands’ commitment in AMR, as an important global public health threat.

Further to attending the HLM, the Honorable Dr Paul Bosawai will participate at panel discussions on “Addressing the urgent antimicrobial resistance crisis across the human, animal, plant and environmental sectors through equity, access, building awareness and innovation”

The Honorable Minister is being accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Health Care, Dr Gregory Jilini and are to return early in October.

