SABBI by Core Capital Expands Reach into Alternative Investments, Strengthening Its Market Position

SABBI by Core Capital announces its strategic expansion into alternative investments, offering innovative solutions for long-term growth

LIMA, PERU, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SABBI by Core Capital SAF, a platform that transforms wealth management for individuals, is set to expand its operations throughout Latin America. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the company, which aims to transform the investment landscape in the region.Founded by serial entrepreneur and innovation enthusiast Martin Bedoya, SABBI was created to simplify investment for all. “At SABBI, we know that managing and growing your assets is a complex task. We believe it shouldn't be that way,” says Mr. Bedoya. “Our goal is to provide a platform where people can invest with confidence, minimal effort, and receive the returns they deserve.”SABBI’s unique community-based approach sets it apart from traditional wealth management firms. Rather than simply selling financial products, the company leverages a group of experienced investors to build on trust, a crucial element often missing in the wealth management industry.The SABBI model is based on two core principles: utilizing existing trust within communities and providing access to exclusive attractive propositions. This model allows both experienced and beginner investors to thrive. Experienced ones evaluate international products and incorporate them into their portfolios, while beginner stakeholders can follow these expert-led investments through diversified funds. This model leverages existing trust within communities, bypassing the significant costs associated with building trust from scratch.“Trust is the most challenging aspect of wealth management,” Mr. Bedoya explains. “We leverage this confidence that already exists within communities. By having expert financiers guide their own holding and allowing others to follow, we break the conventional barriers and offer a more reliable investment path.”SABBI Wealthtech, the portfolio provider for SABBI by Core Capital SAF funds, further simplifies access to the best international investment products. The firm focuses on providing a transparent and regulated solution. This approach addresses the significant barriers to entry in the financial asset world, particularly in Latin America, where options are limited compared to regions like the USA. “Investing can be intimidating, especially in Latin America where the market is underdeveloped,” explains Martin. “Our platform democratizes access to high-quality treasure troves, making it easier for everyone to participate and benefit.”With a strong foothold in Peru, SABBI is now ready to expand its innovative model across LATAM. Mexico is the first target, with plans to extend to other regions soon after. This expansion marks the first step in SABBI’s broader strategy to bring better investment options to Latin America. This region has historically faced significant barriers to creating a funding portfolio, such as limited options and high entry costs. The company’s model democratizes access to private markets, enabling affluent and retail investors to diversify their portfolios in ways previously reserved for the ultra-wealthy. “Although Mexico is our initial focus, we have our sights set on other Latin American countries, including Colombia and Chile, where we can make a significant impact,” says Mr. Bedoya.The expansion is fueled by the success of SABBI’s pilot phase, which has seen over 350 individual investors and more than $60 million in assets managed through the platform. The wealth management company has curated a portfolio of over 20 top-tier funds, including offerings from the industry giants.Martin’s journey with SABBI is deeply personal. As a seasoned entrepreneur, he has witnessed firsthand the challenges of managing investments, particularly in volatile markets. His previous ventures, including a real estate development firm and a lifestyle magazine, have provided him with invaluable experience in finance and business. “Seeing SABBI succeed has been incredibly rewarding,” he says. “We’re here to solve the problem. Investing wisely can significantly impact people’s lives, helping them achieve their dreams and secure their futures.”As SABBI continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to democratize investment and empower individuals across LATAM. “We’re still in the early stages, but we’ve already made a difference for our clients,” Martin shares. “Our vision is to expand this impact, reaching millions of people and transforming the way they invest.”With a community-driven model that resonates deeply within Latin American culture, SABBI is poised to become a leader in the region’s wealth management industry.Media Contact:Name: Martin BedoyaEmail: martin@sabbi.com

